The Out Astronaut Project and NOGLSTP Team to Better Represent the LGBTQ Community in Science and Space

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the 561 individuals that have been selected as astronauts or cosmonauts, none have ever identified openly as a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community. Last week, the Out Astronaut Project teamed with the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals (NOGLSTP) to provide opportunities for LGBTQ persons to become actively involved in space-related research. NOGLSTP is well-aligned with the mission of the Out Astronaut Project; since 1983 it has served to empower LGBTQ individuals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by providing education, advocacy, professional development, networking, and peer support.

Yvette Gonzalez, Director of External Media with Out Astronaut, is a Human Resilience expert, Astropreneur, and Project PoSSUM Scientist-Astronaut Candidate. Yvette aims to be one of many future Native Americans to conduct research in space and supports space settlement education, science, technological efforts, missions, and policy dialogue.

The LGBTQ community lacks visible representation in the STEM professions; according to a recent poll conducted by 'Pride in STEM', more than 40 percent of LGBTQ people in STEM are not out and LGBTQ students are less likely to follow an academic career. As a result, there are fewer out LGBTQ STEM professionals serving as role models to LGBTQ youth. The 'Out Astronaut Project' will highlight the contributions of LGBTQ members currently working in science and space, provide grants to promising LGBTQ students currently pursuing professions in space-related fields, and to eventually train and fly an 'Out' member of the LGBTQ community to conduct a scientific mission in space as a scientist-astronaut.

"Astronauts inspire our youth, represent limitless possibilities, and serve as ambassadors to STEM," said Out Astronaut Project Executive Director Dr. Jason Reimuller. "We believe that communities are empowered when they are represented."

To achieve its objectives, the Out Astronaut Project had partnered with Project PoSSUM in January 2019. PoSSUM, an acronym for Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and education organization that conducts upper-atmospheric and bioastronautics research that will be enabled by next-generation commercial spacecraft.

The Out Astronaut Project addresses under-representation of LGBTQ people in science by highlighting the contributions of LGBTQ members currently working in science and space while providing grants to promising LGBTQ students. It seeks to train and fly a member of the LGBTQ community as a scientist-astronaut. To learn more about the Out Astronaut Project or to apply to the Out Astronaut Contest, visit outastronaut.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dr. Jason Reimuller, Executive Director, Out Astronaut Project; (720) 352-3227

Rochelle Diamond, Chair, National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals Board of Directors; (626) 484-7022

About NOGLSTP

NOGLSTP is a 501(c)(3) professional society that educates and advocates for LGBTQ people in STEM. NOGLSTP presents educational symposia and workshops nationwide and fosters dialog with other professional societies, academia, and industry to facilitate diversity and inclusion in the workplace. For more information, visit www.noglstp.org

ABOUT PROJECT PoSSUM

Project PoSSUM is a 501(c)(3) research and education organization conducting citizen-science research in the fields of aeronomy and bioastronautics. For more information, visit www.projectpossum.org

SOURCE Out Astronaut Project

Related Links

http://www.outastronaut.org

