The Out of the Garden Project, Recognized for Exceptional Contributions to Fighting Hunger, Begins Back to School Campaign

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Garden Project (OOTGP), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger in North Carolina, is proud to announce that it has been honored with an esteemed award, received two local substantial donations, and welcomed new members to its dedicated board of directors. These remarkable achievements further underscore Out of the Garden Project's commitment to combating food insecurity and uplifting the lives of those in need.

Dr. Akir Khan, Chair of the 2023 Board of Directors, and Founder of Out Of The Garden Project, Don Milholin, meets with volunteers at the warehouse. Since 2008, 20 million meals have been distributed in Greensboro, High Point, Winston Salem and Burlington. Out Of The Garden Project is the independent leader in feeding families in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina and gives every family a chance to succeed.

Out of the Garden Project has been recognized by The Greensboro News and Record newspaper for its outstanding contributions as an organic nonprofit alleviating hunger within the community. This accolade serves as a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of The Out of the Garden Project's team, volunteers, and partners.

In addition to this prestigious award, Out of the Garden Project is thrilled to announce a financial donation from Prism Paint + Design. Prism Paint + Design, a locally owned, operated and born in North Carolina supplier of paint and coatings for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. This generous contribution will provide a significant boost to the efforts in addressing food insecurity and expanding its programs and services. CEO Umar Khan, Founder of Prism Paint + Design, expressed admiration for Out of the Garden Project's exceptional work, stating, "Their dedication and unwavering commitment to alleviating hunger have made a profound difference in our community."

Another financial donation was made by The Church on 68, a prominent religious institution located on North Carolina Highway 68 in Greensboro, North Carolina. By demonstrating compassion and actively participating in the fight against food insecurity, they set an inspiring example for other faith-based organizations and community members.

Furthermore, Out of The Garden Project is delighted to introduce two new executive board members, local community leader Whitman Toland and entrepreneur Glenn Gonzales. These change agents bring diverse expertise, a wealth of experience, and an unwavering commitment to the food pantry's mission. The elimination of COVID-19 pandemic funding has placed unprecedented strain on families and individuals, exacerbating food insecurity across the nation. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to provide essential support to local families and children in North Carolina.

The Out of The Garden Project is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in Greensboro, High Point and Winston Salem, and Burlington. Through its extensive network of food distribution, advocacy, and educational programs, The Out of The Garden Project strives to eradicate food insecurity and create a hunger-free community.

For more information or to support Out of The Garden Project please visit:

https://gofund.me/4f00e418

