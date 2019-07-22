The Outland Trophy and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Partner for Public Awareness Campaign to Help #FightFlu

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (FWAA) — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) will again partner to present the 2019 Outland Trophy as part of a continued public awareness campaign on the importance of influenza (flu) prevention during the 2019-2020 flu season. Selected by FWAA, the trophy is awarded annually to the top interior lineman in college football. The announcement was made by Steve Richardson, FWAA executive director, and Marla Dalton, CAE, NFID executive director and CEO.

"The partnership with the Outland Trophy offers NFID a timely opportunity to promote the importance of flu prevention and reminds college football fans all across the U.S. that annual flu vaccination is recommended for all individuals age six months and older," said Dalton. "With millions of college football fans congregating at stadiums and tailgate parties every weekend, it is critical for everyone to be vaccinated to protect themselves and each other."

Flu is a highly contagious and sometimes life-threatening disease that affects between 5-20 percent of the U.S. population annually and accounts for between 140,000-960,000 hospitalizations and 12,000-79,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Getting vaccinated annually against flu is the most effective way to prevent influenza.

The public awareness campaign will feature the hashtag #FightFlu on all advertising, marketing, social media and public relations materials. Mark May, the 1980 Outland Trophy winner will serve as the Outland Trophy #FightFlu ambassador and encourage fans to take three steps to #FightFlu: get an annual flu vaccine, practice healthy habits, and take flu antiviral drugs if prescribed.

The 2019 Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases will be presented during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12 from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises in Omaha, NE on January 15, 2020.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), nfid.org, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating the public and healthcare professionals about the burden, causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases across the lifespan.

