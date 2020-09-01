NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The overall Diameter signaling market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025; expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. The market growth is driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and network subscribers, rising adoption of IoT devices for more effective communications, and escalating need for high-speed and large network coverage.

4G Connectivity Technology segment to account for largest share in global diameter signaling market

4G is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the Diameter signaling market as 4G subscriptions are overtaking 3G due to its higher internet speed and better functionality. The mobile technology has evolved to meet customer expectations in terms of high-speed connectivity and the ability to connect more devices. Mobile carriers are upgrading their core networks to serve customers in a better way. 4G connectivity also supports innovative technologies that are associated with the Internet of Things.



Software & Solutions segment to account for largest share offering for the global diameter signaling market

The leading position of the software & solutions segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of signaling software implementation in communication networks to ensure high-speed and large network coverage and improve signaling network scalability, protocol interworking, and traffic management.

5G Connectivity technology to register highest CAGR in global diameter signaling market

5G is the fifth-generation cellular network and is gaining traction with China and the United States as leading markets. According to Chinese telecom companies, the country witnessed more than 17 million subscribers until April 2020. In the US, four major telecom operators including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile have started providing 5G services. With the evolution of 5G, mobile data traffic will grow. The speed at which 5G networks are deployed and adopted is much faster than that of 4G networks. According to the latest report by Ericson, by the end of 2025, 2.8 billion population is expected to have 5G subscriptions.

Companies offering diameter signaling products have unified the 5G-based HHTP/2 protocols for transmitting data in 5G networks.



APAC to account for highest share of diameter signaling market in 2019

APAC would be the fastest-growing market, mainly due to the growing number of smartphone users and 4G subscribers. Additionally, major players in the Diameter signaling market, such as Huawei, are engaged in R&D activities, investments, partnerships with regards to new communication technologies.In-depth interviews were conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the diameter signaling market. The diameter signaling market in APAC has been studied for China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia and the Rest of APAC, however, in the section below, the detailed analysis of the market in China, Japan, India, Australis and Indonesia has been provided.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 40%

• By Designation Level: C-Level = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5 %



Major players included in the diameter signaling market are Huawei (China),Oracle(US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US). The other key players in this market include companies such as Dialogic (US), BroadForward (Netherlands), Diametriq (US), and Sinch (Sweden), Syniverse Technologies (US).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global diameter signaling market covers different segments, namely offering, hardware types, connectivity technology and geography.The market is segmented by offerring into hardware, software & solutions.



The market is segmented by hardware types into process systems, analysis systems.The market by connectivity technology includes 3G,4G, 5G and others.



The report covers 4 major geographic regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on offering, hardware types, connectivity technology and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the diameter signaling market.



The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the diameter signaling market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



The report also analyze the impact of emerging technologies such as 5G,Smart Cities, Connected Cars on the diameter signaling market



