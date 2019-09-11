The overall market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Strain Gauges Market: About this market

This strain gauges market analysis considers sales from both force and torque measurement, weighing and lifting equipment, field testing, aerospace and defense, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of strain gauges in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the force and torque measurement segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in wastewater treatment capacities and biofuel production will play a significant role in the force and torque measurement segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global strain gauges market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for strain gauges or field testing and stress and strain analysis, a large number of applications of strain gauges in industries, and growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges. However, highly fragmented market, lack of expertise to assess stress patterns in small scale industries, and the emergence of substitutes of strain gauges may hamper the growth of the strain gauges industry over the forecast period.

Global Strain Gauges Market: Overview

A large number of applications of strain gauges in industries

The torque applied by rotating equipment such as motors, turbines, engines, wheels, and propellers is measured using torque transducers. Torque transducers are equipped with strain gauges. Most of the industrial facilities such as power plants, refineries, steel and cement mills, and automotive plants are equipped with rotating equipment. Thus, growing investments in industrial facilities usually lead to an increase in the demand for torque transducers and strain gauges for the measurement of torque. This increase in the number of applications of strain gauges will lead to the expansion of the overall market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of highly sensitive strain gauges

Strain gauges are not suitable for applications that require high sensitivity, as they are designed for industrial application exhibiting low sensitivity. Applications such as robotics exhibit strong demand for highly sensitive strain gauges. This is leading the vendors to introduce strain gauges which that are highly sensitive. For instance, MinebeaMitsumi developed a new film to manufacture ultra-high sensitive strain gauge. This film is highly sensitive and has smaller footprints. Moreover, the company believes that this strain gauge can be used in haptic robots or devices and in interface solutions in the automotive industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global strain gauges market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading strain gauges manufacturers, that include Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Spectris Plc, Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc.



Also, the strain gauges market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



