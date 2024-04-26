The owners of Jack's Abby Craft Lagers purchase Wormtown Brewing Co. and Launch new corporate name, Hendler Family Brewing Company

WORCESTER, Mass., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers and owners of Framingham-based Jack's Abby Craft Lagers - Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler, have agreed to purchase Worcester-based brewery and local mainstay, Wormtown Brewery. The acquisition firmly establishes the company as one of the nation's ten largest family-owned craft breweries.

With the purchase, the corporate name will transition to the Hendler Family Brewing Company, which will operate the Jack's Abby Craft Lagers and Wormtown brands, as well as Jack's Beverage Co., the company's contract brewing arm. The corporate headquarters will remain in Framingham and the Hendler family is offering roles to the vast majority of current non-ownership Wormtown staff. This strategic move solidifies the company's position and underscores its dedication to fostering long-term growth and prosperity within the Massachusetts brewing landscape.

"The pandemic put unimaginable pressures onto Massachusetts breweries which have been compounded by the ensuing supply chain instability, record high inflation, employee shortages and a ton of other challenges for small to midsize brewers," said Sam Hendler, CEO and co-founder of Jack's Abby Craft Lagers. "Wormtown - headlined by Be Hoppy IPA, is a stalwart brand in Massachusetts and we are incredibly excited to secure the ongoing legacy of their craft and products."

Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, founded in 2011, currently employs 167 local residents. The purchase will increase its yearly production to 110,000 barrels and total number of employees to over 200, making Jack's Abby the largest craft brewing facility in the state of Massachusetts. The Wormtown taprooms will remain in Worcester and Foxborough, with additional resources, support and staff from the new ownership.

"Our brewery has been on one helluva ride over the past 14 years. From a former ice cream shop on Park Ave, to our home on Shrewsbury St, our team at Wormtown has been dedicated to making great beer and sharing our love for Worcester one pint at a time. At this stage of the breweries life, it is time for a new adventure. I could not be more proud of our team and the great beer they make. I am certain that in the Hendler Family we have found the perfect stewards for our beer, our people, and our commitment to the city of Worcester," said David Fields, on behalf of the Wormtown ownership group.

Wormtown Brewery has been serving customers in Worcester and the surrounding areas since 2010. The acclaimed lineup of Wormtown's award-winning beers will remain readily accessible wherever Wormtown products are distributed and enjoyed. The sale is expected to close officially early summer 2024, pending licensing approvals.

About Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

Jack's Abby is a proudly independent and family-owned brewery based in Framingham Massachusetts. The brewery was founded in 2011 by 3 brothers - Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler. The brewery is the first lager-only craft brewery in the country. Their mission is to create high-quality products that honor tradition and the spirit of inspired innovation. With an entrepreneurial heart and a passion for people, they take pride in learning from and contributing to their vibrant community.

About Wormtown Brewery:

Established in 2010 in a former ice cream shop on Park Ave in Worcester, Wormtown Brewery has been committed to brewing the finest quality beers featuring local ingredients. Promising 'A Piece of Mass in Every Glass', Wormtown has earned over 300 medals, including 4 World Beer Cup Medals, and the Grand National Championship. Today the brewery is located on Shrewsbury St in Worcester and operates a second facility and taproom at Patriot Place in Foxboro, helping us spread a passion for beer one pint at a time.

