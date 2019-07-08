The Oxford Club Holds 2019 American Health & Wealth Summit to Educate and Inspire Investors on Potentially Life-Changing Opportunity

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who: The Oxford Club is a private, international network of trustworthy and knowledgeable investors and entrepreneurs with a mission to help members grow and protect their wealth.

What: The 2019 American Health & Wealth Summit streamed online event, hosted by The Oxford Club, will feature former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, and biotech investment expert, Marc Lichtenfeld. The event will provide exclusive insights into the revolutionary developments in gene therapy research and show attendees how they can use these cutting-edge insights to lead smarter, healthier and richer lives.

This educational event will reveal the potential for astronomical stock increases from the healthcare companies behind these innovations in gene therapy. The event will be held online and is free to the public. Some notable topics will include:

How gene therapy treatments in America will improve lives both medically and economically in a way we couldn't even have imagined until just recently.

Exclusive insights on some of the most promising investment opportunities emerging from gene therapy research that have potential to deliver investors some of the biggest gains of their lifetime.

An inside look at the new, trailblazing gene therapy science that could cure as many as 4,000 illnesses and diseases, in addition to details on which ones are poised to see the biggest and most rapid improvements in treatment.

How several innovative companies could permanently solve political gridlock in relation to America's healthcare system.

"Gene therapy is driving the next big wave of medical breakthroughs. Not only will it cure disease, but it also has the potential to help cure what plagues our health system," said Gingrich.

When: The livestream event will take place Thursday, July 18th, at 1 p.m. EDT

Where: Interested attendees should go to www.ushealthandwealth.com at the time and date listed above to view the live event.

For more information on The 2019 American Health & Wealth Summit event, please visit www.ushealthandwealth.com to learn more about The Oxford Club, visit www.oxfordclub.com.

About The Oxford Club, LLC©

© 2019 The Oxford Club, LLC. The Oxford Club is an independent financial publisher headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. It provides members with global opportunities for market-beating returns, as well as strategies for achieving and preserving wealth. The Oxford Club has more than 80,000 members in 100 countries. It has monthly newsletters, investment research services and trading recommendations. The Oxford Club also hosts financial seminars, symposiums, and overseas investment excursions. It operates as a subsidiary of The Agora (formerly known as Agora Inc.).

