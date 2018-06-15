The Oxygen Challenge 4 Takes Women's Health And Fitness Transformation -- To The Cover!

Unique to The Oxygen Challenge 4, however, is something not offered by any other online program: The opportunity to LAND THE COVER of an international publication! One lucky winner will grace the January/February 2019 cover of Oxygen magazine and will have the chance to share her transformation story with the world in her own full-length editorial feature.

The Oxygen Challenge 4 community may be virtual, but the collective power of this inspiring network of women is very real. Many women are Challenge devotees, and though most have never met, they share an amazing bond and have forged lasting friendships with the common goal of becoming the best versions of themselves while remaining positive and supportive. Mirroring that spirit, Jen Widerstrom says, "A ship is safe in the harbor, but that's not what it's built for. You are built for more, for discovery, for going places you never thought possible. Once you extend your sail, you'll be surprised at how far you can go."

All the Oxygen Challenges are accessible to anyone at any level of fitness, with modifications offered for every exercise. There's no gym membership required, and the entire program can be done at home with minimal equipment. Karina Smirnoff promises, "You'll never be bored, you'll learn something new and will always feel like you get a great workout."

The Oxygen Challenge 4 begins on July 16, 2018. It is regularly priced at $89.95 for one coach's program or $129.95 for both programs. For more information and to purchase the program, visit https://www.aimfitnessnetwork.com/. For a brief introductory video from each coach and further details about the time-limited Oxygen Cover Contest, visit http://challenge.oxygenmag.com/.

Oxygen magazine is the ultimate publication for women's fitness and empowerment. Oxygen magazine and AIM Fitness Network are part of Active Interest Media, one of the world's largest media companies, producing leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, films and TV shows reaching 40 million people in 85 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aimmedia.com/.

