THE PA PLATFORM JOINS MAPPD, LLC

News provided by

Mappd

06 Sep, 2023, 13:25 ET

Free Tool Helps Aspiring Physician Assistants Track Progress

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappd is excited to announce that The PA Platform has joined our family of brands. Mappd, co-founded by Ryan Gray, MD, and Rachel Grubbs in 2020, has a mission to help democratize and demystify the process of applying to professional health programs. Mappd is best known for its free web-based platform that creates a customized roadmap for students to achieve their educational goals. The natural first step was to bring Medical School Headquarters, also founded by Gray, under the umbrella.

The PA Platform was started in 2015 by Savanna Perry, PA-C to help pre-PA students on their journey to PA school. Similar to the mission of Medical School Headquarters for premed students applying to medical school, Savanna and her team at The PA Platform have been creating free content to aid future physician assistants. Her books, videos, and podcasts have reached hundreds of thousands of students in the process of becoming PAs.

"I've admired Savanna's work for many years," said Gray. "Her honesty, encouragement, and commitment to helping students is inspiring."

Perry will continue to run The PA Platform and provide strategic input on the direction of Mappd's software platform and overall business operations to develop Mappd as an essential free tool for the pre-PA application process. This is a first step towards Mappd's larger mission of providing accessible assistance to all pre-health professionals.

"Mappd is such a game-changer for the pre-PA and pre-health space," said Perry. "The PA profession is growing, but many students are unaware of the physician assistant career until their degrees and access to advisors are complete. I'm so excited to make the application process easier for everyone and play a part in helping the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Company information. Mappd, LLC was founded in 2020 by Ryan Gray, MD, and Rachel Grubbs. Gray is a physician by training and a retired Air Force Flight Surgeon. He created The Premed Years podcast and Meded Media network with nearly 20 million downloads and views. Grubbs has been a professional advisor of test preparation and higher education for over 20 years. Mappd's smart technology and advising services take the guesswork out of planning, tracking, and applying to professional health programs. For more information about Mappd, LLC, visit https://mappd.com//

SOURCE Mappd

