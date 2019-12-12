The Paces Foundation Announces the Grand Re-opening of Panama Commons

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paces Foundation hosted a grand re-opening at Panama Commons in honor of returning residents that were displaced by Hurricane Michael. On hand for the homecoming celebration were representatives from Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Neal Dunn's offices, who have been instrumental in helping residents relocate and also return home. The property was more than 90% destroyed by the storm and took more than a year of reconstruction to come back into service. The Paces Foundation staff expressed gratitude to the construction team for their tireless efforts as well as more than 100 residents in attendance for their patience during the rebuild.

Harrowing stories of riding out the category-5 storm, returning to lost possessions and spending the last year in a state of uncertainty were recounted as neighbors reconnected. Residents are excited to be able to return to their homes prior to the holidays. Panama Commons is one of the first affordable housing properties to come back on line in the area. Residents admired a piece of blown siding they all signed more than a year ago as a promise we'd rebuild.

"When I first saw the significant damage to the property and the surrounding area, I knew we had to do everything we could to get these residents back in their homes. As they turned in their keys, we asked them to sign a piece of blown-away siding as a promise we'd be back. We were happy to be able to front money ahead of our insurance company to get construction going fast. A timeline that paid off for our residents," Mark du Mas, President of The Paces Foundation explained.

Panama Commons, when fully renovated, will be home to 96 households. All units will come fully equipped with energy-star appliances, nine-foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections, window coverings, and an outdoor patio or balcony. Panama Commons will also include a fully furnished community center, a fitness center, and pool. All residents will have access to free supportive services such as child programs, financial management, and computer training.

Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned and developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and most recently New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.

