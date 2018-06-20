The Paciello Group Acquires Accessibility Consultancy Interactive Accessibility

"Interactive Accessibility expands the capabilities and expertise of TPG. With our combined strength our enterprise clients benefit from unsurpassed accessibility services and solutions. This is in perfect alignment with our strategy of providing superior accessibility consulting, technology solutions, and services," said Matt Ater, General Manager of TPG.

"The accessibility market is growing rapidly, with more organizations focusing on the need to support their customers and employees with disabilities," explains Kathleen Wahlbin, CEO and founder of Interactive Accessibility. "This merger offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our service offerings for our clients and further advances our position as the leader in providing accessibility solutions. As organizations focus on integrating accessibility, we will be best positioned to support them on that journey."

About TPG

TPG is an accessibility solutions provider passionately dedicated to helping government agencies, technology vendors, corporate firms, and educational institutions make their technology equally accessible to all people. They enable clients to achieve end-to-end accessibility in their digital assets and assist in embedding accessibility into processes and procedures.

About Interactive Accessibility

Interactive Accessibility is a consulting organization specializing in accessible websites, web applications, documents, and mobile applications. Since 2001 they have worked with many leading corporations, trade associations, non-profits, foundations, educational institutions and government entities to produce individual solutions in the evolving field of information technology accessibility.

