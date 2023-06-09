The Pacific Bridge Companies and Aloha Financial Advisors Present Webinar: "Take Control of Your Financial Future NOW"

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Bridge Companies and Aloha Financial Advisors are hosting an online webinar Take Control of Your Financial Future NOW on June 13th and 14th, 2023. This event will equip participants with tools to optimize their financial future, address uncertainties, and make informed decisions. Regardless of your age, focusing too much on financial concerns may lead to missed opportunities. Don't wait—join us to gain resources and secure your financial well-being.

Tuesday, June 13th11:00 am or 6:30 pm Pacific Time
Wednesday June 14th10:00 am or 2:00 pm Pacific Time

The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. (TPBC) is the home of Aloha Financial Advisors and a comprehensive wealth management organization focused on global financial navigation. TPBC provides financial advisors access to financial planning alternatives and best practices to help their clients navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S., Asia and around the globe. TPBC is committed to helping financial advisors guide their clients wherever in the world their lives may lead. For more information, please visit www.thepacificbridgecompanies.com.

Aloha Financial Advisors approach their clients with aloha – with an attitude of service, understanding, and appreciation. They are vision, mission and core values-driven advisors who believe what's most important is the person sitting across from them and their hopeful outcomes.

Contact us: [email protected]

