THE PACIFIC BRIDGE COMPANIES ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF INTEGRATION OFFICER, KATHLEEN BENJAMIN

MONROVIA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Bridge Companies (TPBC), global wealth management firm and home of Aloha Financial Advisors, announced the expansion of its Executive Team with Kathleen Benjamin as Chief Integration Officer. Benjamin will work with Founder and CEO, Stephen Kagawa, to execute TPBC's business plan, ensure the Executive Team is functioning at its highest level and TPBC's operations align with the organization's vision, missions, guiding principles and core values.

Wealth management firm and home of Aloha Financial Advisors expands leadership with new Chief Integration Officer Tweet this Kathleen Benjamin, Chief Integration Officer at The Pacific Bridge Companies

Directly reporting to Kagawa, Benjamin joins TPBC with over 25 years of experience in corporate and financial planning, most recently creating a consulting firm to work with financial advisory organizations to provide strategic financial and operational consultation to enhance overall practice management. Benjamin's responsibilities at her prior firm included Chief Operating Officer and Financial Advisor which included holistic, multi-generational planning for wealth creation, protection and transfer.

Kagawa enthusiastically states, "I am delighted to welcome Kathleen to our TPBC Ohana and eagerly await the exponential, strategic growth our organization will experience as we work together, taking full advantage of her high acumen for strategy, structure and operations to help TPBC build its Aloha Financial Advisor platform."

An 18-year Qualifying and Life Member of the Million Dollar Round Table with 3 Court of the Table and 6 Top of the Table qualifications, Benjamin has also served in numerous leadership positions within the industry. She has served as a Trustee on the Board of the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation and is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). Benjamin's designations include Certified Public Account (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®). She enjoys playing tennis and golf, and cooking for her family and friends in her leisure.

The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. (TPBC) is the home of Aloha Financial Advisors and a comprehensive wealth management organization focused on global financial navigation. TPBC serves many communities including underserved, poorly served and unserved communities within the U.S. by providing advisors with access to financial planning alternatives and best practices through its Aloha Financial Advisor platform, also assisting financial advisors and their clients to navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S. and Asia. TPBC is committed to helping financial advisors guide their clients wherever in the world their lives may lead. For more information, please visit www.thepacificbridgecompanies.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Nagami

626-303-5890

SOURCE The Pacific Bridge Companies