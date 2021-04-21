The Pacific Bridge Companies Announces Promotion of Stephanie Nagami As President of Pacific Bridge Insurance Services

In her new capacity, Nagami will oversee the company's expanded efforts for Aloha Financial Advisors focused on first-generation ethnic communities from Asia in the U.S., including its well-established Japanese Division and emerging divisions focused on the Chinese and Korean communities. She will also lead the team as they help financial advisors guide their individual and corporate clients to seamlessly navigate between the U.S. and Asia while providing connections to a vast array of products and specialty services. Nagami will continue as a member of the Executive Team as the Head of Marketing and Distribution and will report to Pacific Bridge Founder and CEO, Stephen Kagawa.

"Stephanie has proven her commitment to the mission and vision of The Pacific Bridge Companies to expand our outreach and build relationships," said Stephen Kagawa, Pacific Bridge Founder and CEO. "Pacific Bridge Insurance Services will greatly benefit from her comprehensive expertise and knowledge in this industry, and I look forward to watching her continued growth and future contributions to The Pacific Bridge Companies."

"I've been given such a wealth of responsibilities and feel blessed with this opportunity to further develop my partnerships with industry leaders, product manufacturers and advisors from around the globe in banking, insurance, investment, tax and the law," Nagami added. "Ultimately, I hope this will enable The Pacific Bridge Companies to launch new opportunities, products and services to our clients and trusted advisors."

Since joining Pacific Bridge in 2008, Nagami has risen through the ranks and assumed greater responsibilities with each new position. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, in history and sociology, from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree, in organizational leadership, from Biola University. She is also active in the community and supports organizations such as Go For Broke National Education Center, Garden Valley Baptist Church, the Japanese American National Museum, Foothill Unity Center, and the UCLA and Biola Alumni Associations.

The Pacific Bridge Companies celebrates diversity and women not only with its clients, but within its own organization. Along with three women presidents, 50% of the executive leadership team is women and the company's staff is comprised of 72% women. For more information about the company, visit www.pacificbridge.net.

About The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc.

The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. (TPBC) is a comprehensive wealth management organization that is focused on global financial navigation. The company helps financial advisors and their clients navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S. and Asia, also assisting communities from Asia in the United States. By providing advisors with access to financial planning alternatives, TPBC is committed to helping financial advisors guide their clients wherever in the world their lives lead.

