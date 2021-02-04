The Pacific Financial Group Announces New Additions to Senior Leadership Team

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and pioneer in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management, today announced multiple additions to its Executive Leadership Team. Gary Manguso has joined the company as Chief Investment Strategy & Product Officer. Matt Hamilton has joined as President.

Manguso has led both strategic and tactical teams for more than 25 years, building and managing large, high-growth product development and sales organizations. He will oversee both investment strategy and product development including the newest launches of TPFG's Strategy PLUS™ and Market Movement Solutions® (MMS) investment management platforms. Hamilton becomes President and will oversee National Accounts, Strategic Partnerships, Private Wealth, Marketing, and the RiskPro® software team.

Most recently, Manguso was Vice President of Product Strategy at FTJ FundChoice where he focused on investment strategy development through increased advisor capabilities and consistency throughout their practices. Manguso was also a founding member and spent over 15 years with AssetMark, a turnkey asset management platform and a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions.

Matt Hamilton was previously Vice President of Model Portfolios at Fidelity Institutional (FI), where he was instrumental in launching Fidelity's Model Portfolios business including product, operational, and marketing support structures. Prior to that, he was Vice President, ETF Strategist-Model Portfolios at State Street Global Advisors where his role was commercializing institutional multi-asset class capabilities as ETF model portfolios.

"We are very excited to be a part of the TPFG leadership team," said Manguso and Hamilton in a joint statement. "For many years, we've been impressed with the firm's growth trajectory and the prominent position they've built in the self-directed group retirement space. We look forward to building upon that success and focusing on bringing innovative investment and product strategies to their growing advisor base."

"We are delighted to have both Gary and Matt join TPFG," said Co-CEO Megan Meade. "We continue to attract top talent throughout the organization, from some of the largest and most respected firms in our industry. The reason is clear. We have built a unique market leadership position and special culture at TPFG. Our growth opportunities and our ability to make an important and lasting impact on our business is truly exciting. Others have taken notice and have enthusiastically signed on to bring their talent and passion to our already outstanding team."

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) provides financial advisors with a complete suite of programs dedicated to building, managing, and preserving wealth for every investor. The firm provides five principal types of investment advisory programs including the Strategy PLUS™ and Self-Directed Brokerage Account Programs, Separately Managed Accounts, the Enhanced Portfolio Investment Centre and MMS Portfolio Solutions, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program.

