The Pacific Financial Group Launches NextGen Client Onboarding System

TPFG lays the cornerstone for an improved client experience.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and early pioneer in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA), has announced the launch of its new client onboarding system – Guided Paperwork Solution (GPS), designed to streamline the client onboarding process and enhance the client experience.

The new system has been developed in response to feedback from clients and advisors, who expressed the need for a more efficient onboarding process. The system is designed to simplify and automate many of the steps involved in onboarding new clients, service existing accounts, reducing paperwork, and speeding up the process.

Digital transformation, in motion.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new client onboarding system," said CEO Megan Meade. "GPS is a continuation of our commitment to digital transformation and improving the client experience. We understand the importance of making onboarding and servicing as simple and seamless as possible for our clients, and this new system will do just that. Our goal is to make the process faster, more efficient, and more enjoyable for our clients."

GPS features an adaptive digital interview, smart form fields, single signing document package, digital signature option, and centralized application dashboard. An advanced information security framework ensures that confidential data is safe from malicious attack. The system is fully integrated with TPFG's existing portal, providing advisors and their clients with easy access to their account information and investment performance data.

It's all about the experience.

"We have been working hard to develop a system that meets the needs of our clients and advisors," said Matt Hamilton, President of TPFG. "We believe GPS will reinvent our client service process and reduce costly NIGOs, enabling us to onboard new clients and service existing clients more quickly and efficiently than ever before. We are confident that our clients will love the new system and the enhanced experience it provides."

For over three decades, TPFG has been a leader in 401k, 403b, and 457 Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management. The firm's Strategy PLUS suite of model portfolios is now the only multi-manager, multi-strategy turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) designed specifically for SDBA and retirement plan participants.

For more, visit www.tpfg.com/gps

SOURCE The Pacific Financial Group