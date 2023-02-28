The Pacific Financial Group Lowers Fees on 36 SDBA Model Strategies

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and early pioneer in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA), has lowered fees as an example of our commitment to improve investor outcomes by passing along our economies of scale directly to their retirement plan accounts.

Doing the Right Thing.

"Easing the burden of fees for the retirement plan investor is just the right thing to do." Megan Meade - Co-CEO for The Pacific Financial Group

For over three decades, TPFG has been a leader in 401k, 403b, and 457 Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management, and is now the only multi-manager, multi-strategy turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) designed specifically for retirement plan participants. The fee reduction aligns with our commitment to continual product innovation and superior service. "Our goal has always been to make top-tier investment management available and affordable to every retirement saver, regardless of account size." says Co-CEO Megan Meade. "Passing down cost savings feels like we're giving back directly to their individual accounts."

Adds President Matt Hamilton, "We're proud any time we can demonstrate our passion for retirement plan investors. Easing the burden of fees is just the right thing to do."

The TPFG mission is crystal clear: Improve investment outcomes for today's retirement plan participant to help them achieve financial independence and a worry-free retirement. We open the door to in-plan advice from a professional financial advisor, while providing a full array of co-branded strategies from several of the industry's largest, and most respected asset management firms. These strategies are available to advisors inside our award-nominated Strategy PLUS Model Portfolio program and incorporates a range of investment options from Active to Passive and Strategic to Tactical.

Investors Want Advice from a Financial Professional.

As part of the continual evaluation of our Strategy PLUS program alongside due diligence partner Wilshire Associates, we also felt the time was right to revisit how we help advisors help more clients achieve their retirement goals. We steadfastly believe in the value the participant investor receives from their financial advisor on their retirement assets NOW, while they are still working and contributing to their workplace retirement accounts. Our lower fee structure expands access and fuels growth for thousands more advisors around the country.

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) provides financial advisors with a complete suite of programs dedicated to building, managing, and preserving wealth for every investor. For more, visit www.tpfg.com.

