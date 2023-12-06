The Pacific Financial Group Receives ThinkAdvisor Luminaries 2023 Award for Financial and Investment Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and a pioneer in Self-Directed Brokerage Account (SDBA) Management, today announced that their Strategy PLUS SDBA Model Portfolio Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) has been named a winner of a 2023 Luminaries Awards in the category of Financial and Investment Innovation.

Strategy PLUS is a breakthrough investment platform that brings a top-tier TAMP structure to in-plan advice and allows advisors to provide clients with greater choice and portfolio customization within their current contribution plans. Within workplace retirement accounts, Strategy PLUS offers 30 curated model strategies from a powerful lineup of world-class asset managers. A unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans. Outside retirement plans, the investment palette provides a range of traditional options guided by a time-tested, three-discipline investment philosophy.

Adds CEO Megan Meade, "At our core, we are innovators guided by a 'leaders go first' mindset. The Luminaries Award for Strategy PLUS affirms our commitment to offer the highest level of investment expertise through SDBA. Our market provides unique challenges, so this recognition is especially gratifying."

Meade summarizes it nicely, "there is nothing more gratifying than announcing industry peer recognition. Thanks to all our Strategists and our loyal advisors who have embraced Strategy PLUS and become part of our wonderful TPFG story".

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES awards recognize top advisors, executives, firms, teams and programs for their creativity and bold steps to push the industry and clients' best interests forward. The 2023 winners were announced in New York City on November 28.

About The Pacific Financial Group

Since 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) has built a rich tradition of helping clarify the complexity of retirement investing for financial advisors and their clients. The firm is a leader in the group retirement space and was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Whether through our comprehensive palette of investment solutions or leveraging robust technology to enable a pleasant and personal client experience, or through consulting services that ensure your practice is running at peak performance, TPFG empowers advisors to provide the highest level of service to their clients.

For more information: www.tpfg.com

