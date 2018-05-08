The Pacific In San Francisco Nears Complete Sell Out; After $300 Million In Sales, The Building Is Down To Its Final Home

"It is incredibly fulfilling to see this breathtaking building come to life with new homeowners, families and activity after years of hard work by the Trumark Urban team and our many partners," said Arden Hearing, Managing Director for Trumark Urban. "We set out to raise the bar with The Pacific, and I truly believe we achieved that through a focus on design, meticulous interiors, groundbreaking technology and an ongoing commitment to be a great neighbor within the Pacific Heights community."

Sales for the building's 76 residences, led by West Coast sales and marketing firm Polaris Pacific, launched in summer 2016 and immediately drew a flood of interest for the one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Each residence features distinctive entertaining spaces, chef's kitchens, up to 11-foot ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling windows with picturesque views of San Francisco that span from the Bay, Twin Peaks, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio, the Marin Headlands, Tiburon and Sausalito, to the Island of Belvedere.

Unique to the The Pacific is the Row House Collection - 10 three and four-story townhome-style residences – as well as the Penthouse Collection, which includes seven penthouses ranging up to approximately 3,073 square feet and four Grand Penthouses with private, expansive wrap-around terraces ranging up to approximately 4,048 square feet.

In early 2017, Trumark Urban rolled out one of the largest, most advanced applications of virtual reality in residential real estate to date, simulating the Penthouse Collection via Samsung Gear VR headsets, enabling potential owners to explore the customizable shell residences as fully designed homes. Additionally, a premium White Glove Buildout Service, exclusive to the shell penthouses, was made available to buyers to create the residence of their dreams. Significant sales interest was also bolstered by The Pacific's Broker Advisory Board, a partnership with some of the city's top luxury brokers to help shape the project from conception.

An adaptive reuse development designed by Handel Architects, The Pacific is the first large scale newly constructed, residential development in Pacific Heights in decades. Nestled next door to Fillmore Street, the location is second to none channeling a cosmopolitan oasis near parks and quiet streets with the urban conveniences of high-end retail, Michelin-star restaurants and activities. The Pacific has drawn inspiration from the lasting residences found mainly in neighborhoods of London and Paris, marrying this with a modern interior aesthetic. The exterior architecture plays off of the neighborhood, a modern interpretation of classic Victorian bay windows.

The Pacific offers a full range of amenities including private vehicle valet, full service concierge, lobby attendant, a private Observatory Lounge overlooking the Bay and Golden Gate Bridge, a private guest suite called "The Fillmore", and a world class fitness center.

Beyond the mold-shattering architecture and bespoke interior design by Glenn Rescalvo at Handel Architects, the collaboration with Jay Jeffers on model residences, the intimate art installation from Helen Amy Murray and the collection of five-star service and amenities, the most significant asset of this building is the address itself.

The Pacific is located at 2121 Webster Street, San Francisco CA 94115. For more information, visit thepacificheights.com.

About The Trumark Group of Companies

Trumark Urban develops high-density condominiums and commercial projects in global gateway markets with a focus on core urban neighborhoods close to jobs, transit and local businesses. With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the firm has a portfolio of more than 1,000 condominiums and over one million square feet representing more than $1 billion of revenue. www.trumarkurban.com

The Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate developer and builder with expertise in land acquisition, homebuilding, community design, entitlements and office, R&D and retail development. Trumark has raised more than $460 million of equity and funded 25 projects since the depth of the recession in 2009. www.trumarkco.com

Trumark Homes is a visionary, next generation homebuilder with a robust portfolio of new home neighborhoods spanning the state of California. Emphasizing distinction and innovation in every home, Trumark Homes focuses on core infill developments in locations that exhibit strong job growth and provide access to major job centers. www.trumarkhomes.com, TruBlu Blog, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Trumark Communities is a residential land development platform focused on acquiring, developing and selling improved lots in master planned communities. Its current pipeline includes 1,500+ lots representing total projected revenue in excess of $300 million. Trumark Communities realized lot sales to builders of over $200 million in 2015. www.trumarkcommunities.com

Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings, has entitled or developed approximately two million square feet of office, R&D, retail and hotel properties in the northern portion of the Golden State. www.trumarkco.com

