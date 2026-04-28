THE PACK ANNOUNCES FIRST FRANCHISE TERRITORY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS TOTALING 18 UNITS ACROSS NORTHERN NEW JERSEY AND SOUTH FLORIDA

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pack, where self-defense meets group fitness, today announced it has signed its first franchise territory development agreements representing commitments for 18 units across two high-priority growth markets: eight units in Northern New Jersey and ten units in South Florida.

The Northern New Jersey development will focus on Hudson County and Bergen County, while the South Florida expansion will target Miami and Palm Beach County, marking a significant milestone in the brand's national franchise rollout.

Founded by Rumble Co-Founders Noah Neiman and Andy Stenzler, alongside Founding Partners Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson and Grammy Award Winner Ciara, The Pack has generated strong early demand from operators, entrepreneurs and experienced multi-unit operators drawn to its differentiated fitness concept and scalable model.

The Pack's franchise system is built around a structured, trainer-led class format that combines strength training, cardio conditioning, and striking-based self-defense, referred to as Street Defense™. Designed to be both physically demanding and highly repeatable, the concept delivers a high-energy group training experience supported by proprietary programming, equipment configuration, and operating systems.

"We're incredibly excited to bring The Pack to Northern New Jersey and South Florida, two markets that align perfectly with our vision for the brand," said Andy Stenzler, Co-Founder of The Pack. "These initial territory deals represent an important step in our expansion, and we're focused on partnering with operators who understand how to deliver a premium, high-energy experience in their communities."

The Pack's recently announced format architecture, including Pack Lite, Pack Studio, and Pack Flagship, allows the brand to scale across a range of real estate environments while maintaining consistency in training and experience. This flexibility has been a key driver of early franchise demand.

Pack Lite: A flexible format designed to operate within approved third-party facilities such as gyms or training studios. Typically features approximately 30 training stations in spaces around 1,500 square feet and does not require a dedicated lease.

A flexible format designed to operate within approved third-party facilities such as gyms or training studios. Typically features approximately 30 training stations in spaces around 1,500 square feet and does not require a dedicated lease. Pack Studio: A full standalone location operated in a dedicated leased space, generally featuring approximately 45 training stations across roughly 3,000 square feet, and includes retail sales of branded merchandise and apparel.

A full standalone location operated in a dedicated leased space, generally featuring approximately 45 training stations across roughly 3,000 square feet, and includes retail sales of branded merchandise and apparel. Pack Flagship: The brand's largest format, with up to approximately 60 training stations in spaces of 5,000 square feet or more, incorporating premium build-outs, expanded amenities such as locker rooms and showers, bleacher seating, and enhanced retail offerings.

"The level of interest we've seen since launching franchising has been incredibly strong, and these first deals are just the beginning," said Noah Neiman, Co-Founder of The Pack. "We're looking forward to building out these territories and introducing The Pack's unique training experience to new markets."

The Pack currently operates its flagship location in New York City and is actively expanding its franchise pipeline across both U.S. and international markets.

For franchising information, contact [email protected]. To learn more about The Pack, visit www.wethepack.com .

SOURCE The Pack