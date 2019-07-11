NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Packaged Burgers Market: About this market



Packaged burgers are sold in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook forms by food retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. This packaged burgers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers. Our analysis also considers the sales of packaged burgers in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the frozen burgers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the higher shelf life will play a significant role in the frozen burgers segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global packaged burgers market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, ease of use of packaged food products, and expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. However, the growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments, rising concerns associated with bacterial contamination in burgers, and the growing popularity of homemade burgers may hamper the growth of the packaged burgers industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228016/?utm_source=PRN



Global packaged burgers market: Overview



Expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers



Food retailers, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores, are focusing on expanding their geographic reach, which is expected to increase the sales of packaged burgers. For instance, a UK based supermarket chain Iceland Foods Ltd. recently announced its expansion plans across Ireland during the forecast period. Such expansion of retailers will drive the growth of the packaged burgers market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers



The plant-based packaged burgers are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the increasing vegan population across developed countries such as the UK and the US. As a result, vendors are introducing plant-based versions of packaged burgers that contain extracts such as carrot, beetroot, bell pepper, and proteins from wheat and soy. Thus, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is identified as a key packaged burgers market trends that will impact market growth during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global packaged burgers market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global packaged burgers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged burgers manufacturers, that include Beyond Meat, Inc., BUBBA foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Paragon Quality Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.



Also, the packaged burgers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228016/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

