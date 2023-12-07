The PAIN TERMINATOR Opens New Scottsdale Practice

News provided by

Dr. Chris Spencer

07 Dec, 2023, 10:45 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Spencer, "The Pain Terminator," announces the opening of his new offices at Gainey Ranch Health Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dr. Spencer has long been known for his unique take on wellness. His new practice will integrate traditional and advanced Chiropractic disciplines and several multidisciplinary services with a single goal: to treat each patient based on their individual needs without seeing multiple clinicians. Although rare in the industry, Dr. Spencer then creates a customized treatment program for each patient.

Dr. Spencer says," I'm so excited about this new facility. We're located at the Gainey Village Health Club and Spa, which gives us an incredible range of tools and services unavailable in other practices. I've worked a lifetime to develop my techniques and learn the many disciplines I utilize. With my new practice location, I can combine more wellness services under one roof than patients can find anywhere. I can truly customize a complete wellness and pain relief care plan for every patient I will have."

Link: https://balancinghealthsolutions.com/

The "Pain Terminator" moniker was given to Dr. Spencer by patients who appreciated his dedication to eliminating their pain. His program is two-fold. Step one is to understand the root causes of pain and then treat the issues. Step two is to educate each patient on how to self-manage and prevent their symptoms from returning.

Dr. Chris Spencer is qualified in Advanced Chiropractic disciplines, Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Dry Needling, ART (Active Release Technique), IAST (Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization), SFMA (Selective Functional Movement Assessment), Class IV Laser Therapy, Kinesiotaping, ARPneuro Therapy and more.

ABOUT Balancing Health Solutions:
Dr. Christopher (Dr. Chris) Spencer, DC, CSCS, ART, SFMA/FMS, is Balancing Health Solutions's President. Dr. Spencer, known as the "Pain Terminator," is among America's most well-trained pain experts. He completed his undergraduate degree at UMKC in Kansas City, Missouri. He earned his Doctorate in Chiropractic at Cleveland University in Overland Park, Kansas. Dr. Spencer is a lifelong learner who commits to over 100 hours of continuing education courses annually. Balancing Health Solutions, in the Gainey Village Health Club and Spa, 7477 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258

