The Paley Center For Media Announces Full Lineup For Highly Anticipated PaleyFest LA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for PaleyFest LA 2021. The country's premier television festival features conversations with the cast and creative teams from television's most acclaimed and most popular shows, providing fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news stories. Starting on Friday, March 26 , all programs will be available to view by Citi cardmembers and Paley Members. The initial slate of programming will be available to the public starting on Tuesday, March 30 with additional releases on Wednesday, March 31 , and Thursday, April 1 on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment, yahoo.com/entertainment/tagged/paley/, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

PaleyFest LA selections include: ABC's Big Sky, CBS's Evil, ABC's The Good Doctor, CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO's Lovecraft Country, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, a 20th Anniversary Conversation with members of the cast and creative team from HBO's Six Feet Under, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Paley Center Members receive special benefits, which include exclusive content from PaleyFest events such as What We Do in the Shadows, Six Feet Under 20th Anniversary Reunion, and more, plus exclusive screening material from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Evil. Patron Members will have VIP behind-the-scenes access to attend the live tapings of the conversation with the cast and creative team from The Queen's Gambit. Paley Membership provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's biggest names, and many additional benefits all year round. To learn more about the many benefits of Paley Membership, please visit the Paley Center Member benefits page at paleycenter.org/join-us/.

"For thirty-eight years, PaleyFest LA has been uniting fans with the casts and creative teams behind the most acclaimed and buzzworthy television shows, delighting audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes and breaking news stories," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are proud to have Citi and Verizon as the official sponsors, and are thankful for their continued support and commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television."

"The Paley Center has a long history of exceptional programming that celebrates the art of entertainment, and Verizon couldn't be more proud to support," said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business and Paley Center Board Member. "Storytelling has the power to lift spirits, provide escape and create a sense of community that's needed now more than ever. Verizon Business is excited to be working with entertainment companies on how our technology can help transform the production and viewer experience."

"Thank you PaleyFest for including The Queen's Gambit in your lineup of outstanding television shows this year. We could have been in your first festival in 1986, but it took us thirty-five years to get it made, and Anya Taylor-Joy wasn't born yet!" said William Horberg, Executive Producer, The Queen's Gambit.

"We couldn't be more honored and excited to talk all things EVIL at PaleyFest. This year has provided an unfortunate abundance of material," said Michelle and Robert King, Cocreators, Showrunners, and Executive Producers, Evil.

"We at The Good Doctor are honored and excited to take part in PaleyFest 2021. We look forward to discussing all things season four with you," said David Shore, Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Erin Gunn, Executive Producer, The Good Doctor.

"I look forward to reuniting with the cast of Six Feet Under for the PaleyFest event marking its twentieth anniversary. I have such tremendous respect for everyone, and it will be a real treat to reconnect and talk about the show," said Six Feet Under Creator Alan Ball.

"We here at What We Do in the Shadows are excited to be part of this year's PaleyFest, and we're particularly excited about sharing the stage with the creator of the second-best cable TV show about vampires ever made," said Paul Simms, Executive Producer, What We Do in the Shadows.

"I get to speak for the whole Ted Lasso team when I say thanks for including us at this year's PaleyFest. We're so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year - it's cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that in person," said Bill Lawrence, Creator & Executive Producer, Ted Lasso.

"We are honored and thrilled to be part of this prestigious festival. A very cool dance to get invited to. Thanks to all at PALEYFEST!" said David E. Kelley, Executive Producer, Big Sky.

"We are honored that PaleyFest LA has invited us to participate, and are grateful for the opportunity to speak to, and thank, the fans who have been so supportive of the show since we started, and particularly during this challenging year," said The Late Late Show with James Corden Executive Producers Rob Crabbe and Ben Winston.

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest LA, they will have the opportunity to relive some of PaleyFest LA's greatest moments on the Paley Center's YouTube page at youtube.com/user/paleycenter. Some memorable highlights featured include conversations with the casts from Vampire Diaries, All American, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

PaleyFest LA supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered around today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

Virtual PaleyFest LA Lineup:

The Queen's Gambit (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT):

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Beth Harmon," Marielle Heller, "Alma Wheatley," Moses Ingram, "Jolene," Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "Benny Watts," Harry Melling, "Harry Beltik," Bill Camp, "Mr. Schaibel," William Horberg, Executive Producer

Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hollywood Journalist

What We Do in the Shadows (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT):

Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Stefani Robinson, Executive Producer, Kayvan Novak, "Nandor," Matt Berry, "Laszlo Cravensworth," Natasia Demetriou, "Nadja," Harvey Guillén, "Guillermo de la Cruz," Mark Proksch, "Colin Robinson"

Moderated by Kyle Newacheck, Director

Six Feet Under 20th Anniversary Reunion (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT):

Alan Ball, Creator & Executive Producer, Robert Greenblatt, Executive Producer, David Janollari, Executive Producer, Alan Poul, Executive Producer, Peter Krause, "Nate Fisher," Michael C. Hall, "David Fisher," Lauren Ambrose, "Claire Fisher," Frances Conroy, "Ruth Fisher," Freddy Rodriguez, "Federico 'Rico' Diaz," Rachel Griffiths, "Brenda Chenowith"

Moderated by Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly

Big Sky (Release on Tuesday 3/30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT):

Kathryn Winnick, "Jenny Hoyt," Kylie Bunbury, "Cassie Dewell," John Carroll Lynch, "Rick Legarski," Jesse James Keitel, "Jerrie Kennedy," Brian Geraghty, "Ronald Pergman," Natalie Alyn Lind, "Danielle Sullivan," Jade Pettyjohn, "Grace Sullivan," Valerie Mahaffey, "Helen Pergman," Brooke Smith, "Merrilee Legarski," Ross Fineman, Executive Producer, Matthew Gross, Executive Producer

Moderated by Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly

Lovecraft Country ( Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT ):

Misha Green, Creator & Executive Producer, Jurnee Smollett, "Letitia 'Leti' Lewis," Michael Kenneth Williams, "Montrose Freeman," Wunmi Mosaku, "Ruby Baptiste," Aunjanue Ellis, "Hippolyta Freeman," Jamie Chung, "Ji-Ah," Abbey Lee, "Christina Braithwhite"

Moderated by Dominic Patten, Deadline

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT ):

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer, Ben Winston, Executive Producer, Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Moderated by Andrew Rannells

The Good Doctor (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT ):

Freddie Highmore, Executive Producer & "Dr. Shaun Murphy," Antonia Thomas, "Dr. Claire Browne," Fiona Gubelmann, "Dr. Morgan Reznick," Hill Harper, "Dr. Andrews," Paige Spara, "Lea," David Shore, Executive Producer & Showrunner, Erin Gunn, Executive Producer & Showrunner

Moderated by Chancellor Agard, Entertainment Weekly

Evil ( Release on Thursday 4/1, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT ):

Mike Colter, "David Acosta," Michael Emerson, "Leland Townsend," Kurt Fuller, "Dr. Boggs," Katja Herbers, "Kristen Bouchard," Robert King, Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer, Michelle King, Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer, Christine Lahti, "Sheryl Luria," Aasif Mandvi, "Ben Shakir"

Moderated by Whoopi Goldberg

Ted Lasso ( Release on Thursday 4/1, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT ):

Bill Lawrence, Creator & Executive Producer, Jason Sudeikis, Creator, Executive Producer & "Ted Lasso," Hannah Waddingham, "Rebecca Welton," Jeremy Swift, "Higgins," Brendan Hunt, "Coach Beard" and Executive Producer, Juno Temple, "Keeley Jones," Nick Mohammed, "Nathan Shelley," Brett Goldstein, "Roy Kent" and Writer, Phil Dunster, "Jamie Tartt"

Moderated by Patton Oswalt

To learn more please visit paleyfest.org.

