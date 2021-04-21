The Paley Center for Media Announces New PaleyImpact Event: Media's Role In Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced its next PaleyImpact event bringing together leading figures in media, entertainment, and sports to discuss, Media's Role in Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders. The recent examples of hate and violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders in America are the latest in a long history of discrimination and brutal attacks on this community. During this PaleyImpact program, these prominent and influential voices shine a light on media's role in combating this prejudice and changing perceptions. This important program will be released on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

Media's Role in Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders is part of the Paley Center's ongoing acclaimed PaleyImpact series and features panelists including Jon M. Chu, Filmmaker; Eddie Huang, Writer, Director, Chef; Ken Jeong, Actor, Comedian, and Producer; Susan Li, FOX Business Correspondent; Jeremy Lin, NBA Champion; Olivia Munn, Actress and Activist; Charles Yu, Author, Interior Chinatown; and will be moderated by Cassidy Hubbarth, NBA Reporter and Host, ESPN.

"The Paley Center is proud to welcome these distinguished panelists for this timely and important discussion, and we are grateful for the support from our official sponsor, Verizon," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This program will shine a light on the media's influence and its role in informing, educating, and making an impact on the subject of discrimination against members of the Asian and Pacific Island communities."

"At Verizon, we recognize the role we all have to play in rooting out hate and discrimination against the Asian and Pacific Island community", said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business and Paley Center Board member. "With that in mind, we're immensely proud to sponsor such a crucial event, and look forward to engaging with what promises to be an educational and much needed discussion."

"We will no longer stay silent, and we will not let Asian hate dominate the conversation any longer. I am honored to join my colleagues in the industry and be part of changing the narrative at this critical time for our society," said Jon M. Chu, Filmmaker.

"It is crucial for us to participate in this conversation to raise awareness and speak out against Asian hate. Lending our voices and educating the public are steps we can take to make a difference," said Ken Jeong, Actor, Comedian and Producer.

"Being targeted because of the color of your skin or ethnic features is wrong and it's un-American. I am encouraged that we're finally having the conversation we should have had a long time ago, and that we are the silent minority no more," said Susan Li, FOX Business Correspondent.

"I'm eager to be part of this urgent conversation with so many highly respected luminaries in the AAPI community. I commend the Paley Center for their leadership at this critical juncture and I'm proud to facilitate what I know will be a thoughtful and impactful discussion," said Cassidy Hubbarth, NBA Reporter and Host, ESPN.

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions, and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. The Paley Center has an ongoing and long-standing commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment including its celebrations of Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, International Women's Day, and the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

