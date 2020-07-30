The Paley Center For Media Announces New Program Series Supported By Knight Foundation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present a Multipart PaleyImpact Virtual series entitled Trust, Media, and Democracy. These programs will convene leading journalists and media figures to explore and analyze the results of the 2020 Gallup/Knight report which will be released on Tuesday, August 4 on kf.org/usviews20.

Each of the programs will be introduced by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation, and will stream live on the Paley Center's Facebook page. They include:

American Views 2020: Trust, Media, and Democracy – What Can We Do To Make News Work for Americans?

Thursday, August 6

2:00 pm ET

Americans, of all different perspectives and voices, understand how important the media is to our democracy. But as we face a critical juncture in our nation's history – including a contentious election, an ongoing pandemic, and a reckoning on racial justice – many Americans believe the media isn't working for them. In fact, a new Gallup/Knight poll of 20,000 people finds Americans are deeply concerned about the media's objectivity. What factors have led us to where we are today? At a time when the need for trustworthy news and information is urgent, how do we get to a place where Americans feel they are getting the information they desperately need? The all-star group who will discuss these questions include: Jonah Goldberg, Fellow and Asness Chair in Applied Liberty, American Enterprise Institute; Kathleen Kingsbury, Acting Editorial Page Editor, New York Times; Wesley Lowery, Journalist, 60 Minutes, CBS News; Tom Rosenstiel, Executive Director, American Press Institute; Lauren Williams, Cofounder, Vox Media; and moderating the discussion will be LaSharah Bunting, Director of Journalism, Knight Foundation.

American Views 2020: Trust, Media, and Democracy – Journalism Worth Saving: What Business Model Works Best for the American People?

Thursday, August 13

2:00 pm

While having a thriving and free press is critical to a democracy, the business models that drive most newsrooms – and the social platforms that carry their stories – may benefit from our polarized culture. How can we develop a news business that is both profitable and objectively informs the needs of our democracy? Is the for-profit model passé, or the only scalable approach? Can nonprofits raise the funds to grow beyond a small and often elite audience? Is it time to further expand public media? Seeking to answer these questions will be: Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media; Jim Friedlich, CEO, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism; Elizabeth Green, CoFounder, CEO & Board Chair, American Journalism Project; Sara Lomax Reese, President & CEO, WURD Radio; Kristin Roberts, Vice President of News, McClatchy News Service; and moderating will be Sarah Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios.

"As the country marches toward a crucial presidential election, it's more important than ever that Americans have faith in our news media," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're proud to present these informative programs with voices representing all sides of media and politics."

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions, as well as shapes public discourse on important social issues.

