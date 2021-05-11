The Paley Center For Media Announces Paley Front Row Presented By Citi: Cobra Kai

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the newest selection to its 2021 Paley Front Row presented by Citi series: Cobra Kai. This behind-the-scenes look at the hit Netflix series will feature the cast and creative team, including Executive Producers Ralph Macchio, "Daniel LaRusso" and William Zabka, "Johnny Lawrence"; Xolo Maridueña, "Miguel Diaz"; Mary Mouser, "Samantha LaRusso"; Courtney Henggeler, "Courtney LaRusso"; Executive Producers and Writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg; and is moderated by Perri Nemiroff, Senior Producer, Collider. This Paley Front Row presented by Citi program, sponsored by Verizon, will release on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Thursday, May 13, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

"The Paley Center is thrilled to continue our Paley Front Row presented by Citi series with the phenomenal cast of Netflix's Cobra Kai," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "The riveting season finale left viewers eager to learn what comes next, and we know the show's passionate fans are excited to hear from the cast during this highly anticipated discussion."

Across its three seasons, Cobra Kai has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike and cemented its place as a pop culture phenomenon, and one of the most addictive series on TV today. Season three's gripping finale found Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) putting aside their longtime feud to take on Johnny's ex-mentor John Kreese (Martin Kove) and anticipation is already high for the next chapter in the Cobra Kai canon. The Paley Center is delighted to welcome members of the gifted ensemble cast and creative team for an inside look at the series impact and perhaps a sneak peek at what to expect in its upcoming fourth season.

Paley Front Row presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include FOX's Prodigal Son: Season Two Preview, A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+'s Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS's The Amazing Race, and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

