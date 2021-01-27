The Paley Center for Media Announces Quarterly PaleyImpact Series to Explore The Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism, with Generous Support from Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff and Shari Redstone

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today a new quarterly series as part of their renowned PaleyImpact series, which will focus on media's powerful shaping influence in combating the rise of antisemitism. Hate groups continue to find new channels to share their antisemitic message, spread misinformation, and recruit new followers. To address this growing crisis, The Paley Center for Media will convene prominent leaders from journalism, entertainment, public policy, culture, and sports to examine the dangerous impact that antisemitism has on the world and shine a light on how the media—in all of its forms—can educate, inform, and provide a solution to this vitally important issue. This PaleyImpact series was made possible by generous support from Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff and Shari Redstone, recognizing this issue's vital importance.

"The Paley Center for Media is grateful to Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff and Shari Redstone for their most generous support of this in-depth series focusing on media's powerful shaping influence to combat the alarming rise of antisemitism," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "At a time when Jews all over the world are increasingly the targets of hate speech and violence, and there is a lack of awareness of the facts around the Holocaust, these important and timely programs will educate and inform to ensure this critical period in world history is not forgotten and never happens again."

This announcement comes on the heels of The Paley Center for Media's milestone event, The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism, in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The distinguished panelists featured: Vice President of Content Policy for Facebook Monika Bickert; Director of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum Sara Bloomfield; Former Tel Aviv Bureau Chief, NBC News and Anchor Martin Fletcher; Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss; Executive Vice President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany Greg Schneider; and was moderated by renowned journalist Paula Zahn, host and Executive Producer of the true-crime documentary series On the Case With Paula Zahn on the Investigation Discovery channel. This groundbreaking PaleyImpact event was just released today, January 27, 2021 and is available to view on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment at https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/paleyimpact-media-role-combating-holocaust-144845420.html. .

"There has never been a greater need for the media to be a bastion of truth by helping to expose the antisemitic rhetoric that pervades society. In today's digital age, there is an even higher level of collective responsibility for not only the media, but content creators and technology platforms to lead this charge," said Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff. "We are proud to partner with Shari Redstone and support The Paley Center as we combat antisemitism and all forms of extremism, and influence current and future generations towards a safer and more compassionate world."

"Antisemitism is on the rise not only in the U.S., but globally—and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Paley Center and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff to tackle hate speech in all its forms," said Shari Redstone, Chair of ViacomCBS. "This important program will help the media industry to more fully understand antisemitism, as well as the role the industry can play in effecting positive societal change through the power of content and conversation."

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions, and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. The full lineup of these programs are available to view on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment at yahoo.com/entertainment .

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

