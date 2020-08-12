The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach, Partners with RGF® Environmental Group to Provide Round-the-Clock Premium Quality Air

PORT OF PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a Florida-based environmental design and manufacturing company, announced today The Palms Hotel & Spa is now sanitizing the air for guests and staff through installation of RGF's PHI-Cell® in-duct air purification systems. Last week, the independently owned and managed luxury resort known for its green initiatives completed installation of 320 total 'PHI Package' units, enough for every guest room AC system, and all public and back-of-house areas including the lobby, gym, spa, kitchen, laundry room, and offices.

RGF Environmental Group

"We believe RGF has the safest and most environmentally-friendly product in the industry to clean both the air we breathe and also the surfaces," said Katja Janzon, The Palms Hotel Vice President. "By combining high-intensity UV light with an advanced all-natural oxidation technology, it is an all-natural approach to sanitizing, in line with The Palms' inspired-by-nature concept."

The PHI-Cell® Package unit, which uses RGF's patented technology, fits inside existing air conditioning ducts to purify every cubic inch of air throughout the conditioned space. It effectively reduces odors and air pollutants, various bacteria and viruses including H1N1, MRSA, Norwalk, e-coli, and others. The unit works by sending out very low levels of airborne hydrogen peroxide into a room, which effectively kills contaminants in the air and on surfaces, while being safe for the building occupants.

"We're thrilled to supply The Palms Hotel with PHI-Cell® units for their on-going efforts to help cleanse their indoor air for maximum guest comfort and safety," said Larry Fletcher, RGF's Director of Commercial Air Products. "During these uncertain times, businesses are looking for simple and efficient ways to reduce airborne pathogens and provide some reassurances to their guests."

In addition to the complete installation at The Palms Hotel, RGF's PHI-Cell® and REME HALO® products are also installed at many global hotels and resorts, national chain restaurants, as well as various schools, office buildings, medical and dental offices. Many Fortune 500 companies utilize RGF's proprietary technologies for use in health care, food processing, military, government, marine, hospitality, residential and commercial applications. Over four million PHI Cell® products are installed worldwide.

