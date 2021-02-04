The Pan African Film Festival selects Envoi to power it's 2021 Virtual Screening Film Festival and newly launched TV network

The mission of PAFF is to promote cultural and racial tolerance through the exhibition of film, art, and creative expression. From its founding, PAFF has been committed to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the festival and its community work day-to-day. It has continued this commitment for the past 29 years. PAFF believes all people—regardless of race, ethnicity, income, age, gender and gender presentation, sex, sexual orientation, culture, religious beliefs, education, physical ability, national origin or skin color—are equal and have the right to live in peace. It further believes that all people have a right to tell their stories and define their communities for the world in which we all live.

Envoi is a cloud-based content management, distribution, and TV and Film monetization platform. For the PAFF-V 2021, it will be powering the cloud services handling customer acquisition, ticket purchasing, live streaming, and video on demand delivery.

PAFF and Envoi have also announced a partnership where Envoi will provide its cloud platform to any content creator or distributor seeking to independently distribute and monetize their TV Shows and Films to global audiences. The offering will allow creators to directly control how their TV Shows or Film will be monetized with either a free with "Ads" or paid via "Pay Per View", "Rental", or "Person to Person Gifting" purchase option.

Nicholas Stokes, CEO, Envoi, said; "The film industry in the US has been particularly hard hit by the global pandemic. Traditional theatres have been closed due to COVID-19 now for 10 months and creators need solutions to monetize their content directly. Through our partnership with PAFF, we are enabling filmmakers to get their content in front of a global audience and directly monetize their creative work without giving up ownership, distribution rights, or first-person customer data. By providing creators with our enterprise customer relationship management platform "CRM" the playing field will be leveled and filmmakers will be able to directly communicate with their audience, further democratizing the management of customer acquisition and communication."

Ayuko Babu, Executive Director of PAFF, added; "PAFF will once again offer a platform for people of African descent and others to exhibit film, art and creative expression. Whilst it is a shame that we cannot be meeting face-to-face and in-person, our innovative new platform promises to be a diverse and unique experience for viewers."

The PAFF-V 2021 takes place February 14th - 28th, 2021, click here for more details; www.PAFF.org

About Envoi



Envoi is a cloud-based content management, distribution, and monetization platform, developed by creators for creators. Envoi was built to connect audiences directly with content makers. It integrates seamlessly with existing management and production tools to enable users to move entire workflows to the public or private cloud.

For more information, please visit https://signup.envoi.cloud/#/contact

About The Pan African Film Festival



Established in 1992, The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the promotion of cultural understanding among all people. PAFF is dedicated to racial, ethnic and cultural tolerance through the exhibition of film, art and other forms of creative expression.

SOURCE Envoi

Related Links

envoi.co.uk/

