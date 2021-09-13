The PAN Foundation announces Kevin L. Hagan as next president and chief executive officer

"We are proud to name Kevin Hagan as the next president and CEO of the PAN Foundation," said Board Chair Susan Rucker. "The Board of Directors agreed that he has the experience, acumen, and commitment to lead the organization at this pivotal moment as we advance our mission of serving patients in an expanded role and advocate for healthcare access and affordability."

Hagan brings significant executive leadership experience at national and global nonprofit organizations, high-impact companies in the private sector, and within government. Hagan most recently served as CEO of Thrive Impact, a consulting firm he co-founded in 2018 that supports leadership teams at nonprofits, associations, and foundations in the areas of organizational strategy, leadership and governance, and revenue diversification.

Before founding Thrive Impact, Hagan led the growth and transformation for several highly respected national and international nonprofits, previously serving as CEO of the American Diabetes Association from 2015-2017, president and CEO of Feed the Children from 2012-2015, and chief operating officer of Good360 from 2009-2012. Prior to his nonprofit service, Hagan served as head of public affairs and communications for U.S. Foods, North America's second-largest food distributor, where he also oversaw its philanthropic work. He joined U.S. Foods after more than a decade of national-level management roles at the United States Postal Service.

"Kevin brings decades of experience as an innovative leader and champion for tackling big challenges, such as finding a cure for diabetes and ending hunger in the U.S. and abroad. He understands the impact of the healthcare affordability crisis on people experiencing serious illnesses and, importantly, is dedicated to finding solutions," said Board Vice Chair Deanna Banks. "As president and CEO, Kevin will build on the PAN Foundation's significant accomplishments during the last seven years and pursue initiatives that address patients' most pressing challenges."

"Stepping into this role is a privilege and responsibility that I do not take lightly," said Hagan. "Today, people with serious illnesses face tremendous barriers to getting treatment, making the PAN Foundation's role as a charitable safety net more vital than ever. Serving as president and CEO, I am committed to making our vision of a nation where everyone can get medical treatment a reality."

As president and CEO, Hagan will lead the PAN Foundation's strategy and oversee its safety net programs and advocacy initiatives. To date, the organization has helped nearly one million patients pay for their out-of-pocket prescription medications and built a comprehensive advocacy platform to call for critical healthcare reforms.

