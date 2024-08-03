The Pan-Mass Challenge Cycles Beyond $1 Billion in Lifetime Fundraising for Cancer Research in 45 Years

World's Single Most Successful Athletic Fundraiser Aims to Raise Unprecedented $75 million in 2024

BOSTON, August 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) will bring together thousands of cyclists and volunteers from around the world with a goal of raising $75 million during its milestone 45th ride. This year, the PMC crossed $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for cancer research and treatment for its sole beneficiary, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

When the PMC was founded in 1980, there were fewer than five million cancer survivors in the United States. Today, that number is more than 18 million—and growing. As Dana-Farber's largest single contributor—accounting for 62 percent of its Jimmy Fund's annual revenue—PMC funding has enabled the Institute to drive change in how cancer is researched and treated. The PMC's "fingerprints" can be found in every research breakthrough and all areas of care, from immunotherapy to cancer care equity efforts. PMC funding assists with many innovative programs including Dana-Farber's ongoing work to treat pediatric brain cancer that led to recent FDA approval of tovorafenib (now known as OJEMDA). The drug targets for pediatric low-grade glioma in patients six months and older. Many of the drug's early clinical trials were funded directly by PMC riders who had family members with pediatric brain cancer.

For the 18th consecutive year, the PMC will donate 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber to support trailblazing innovations like this that save lives and advance the standards of care in the fight against cancer.

"This is a momentous year for the PMC and our community—from our cyclists to our volunteers, donors and sponsors," said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC and a Dana-Farber trustee. "While I knew in 1980 that I had created something special, I couldn't have predicted the PMC would turn into the fundraising behemoth it is today. As I saddle up for my 45th ride, I am immensely grateful for each and every individual who has contributed to this $1 billion fundraising achievement and who will help us kick start fundraising towards our next billion."

PMC 2024 will bring together 6,800 riders from 10 countries and 45 states and territories, including many who ride in honor of someone close to them who has been affected by cancer. In addition, 3,500 volunteers will support the event across the rides' 16 one- and two-day routes throughout Massachusetts. The routes range from 25 to 211 miles and accommodate all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. At the cornerstone of the PMC community are the more than 1,100 riders and volunteers who are cancer survivors and current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC's mission, and the progress made through fundraising for cancer research and care.

"For over four and a half decades, PMC funding has played an integral and impactful role in our researchers' and doctors' abilities to innovate and discover new ways to treat cancer," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and chief executive officer of Dana-Farber. "The energy and excitement each PMC Weekend brings is unmatched—I'm looking forward to cheering on the PMC community, including 160 Dana-Farber colleagues who are riding and volunteering, as we celebrate crossing $1 billion raised together."

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist, and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $972 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 62 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

