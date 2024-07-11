THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK WELCOMES THREE NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRS

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), the leading nonprofit in the fight against pancreatic cancer, announces three new members to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2024; Sharon Bittman, Preston Brice and Nicole Rubin.

"We are honored to welcome these distinguished members to the Board of Directors who bring diverse expertise and insight to our work," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN. "Our Board comprises strong, dedicated leaders who collectively use their expertise and personal connection to pancreatic cancer to help PanCAN accelerate progress for patients so they can thrive."

In addition, Karen Young will serve as the new Chair of the Board and Linda E. Amuso will become Vice Chair. Young has served as a board member since 2018 and Amuso joined in 2022.

The PanCAN Board of Directors consists of 17 members who are elected for a three-year term and can serve for up to three terms. The new members are leaders that come from a variety of backgrounds who will help PanCAN achieve its mission. The Board provides leadership, expertise, and governance so that the organization can take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer:

Sharon Bittman , Mountain Lakes , NJ: Bittman is the President of Vision Creative Group Inc., a full-service advertising and marketing communications agency that specializes in providing strategically powered creative solutions for everything from social media to print marketing. She brings over 30 years of experience in the marketing/advertising world as well as strategic thought leadership to PanCAN. Bittman became passionate about PanCAN's mission, particularly early detection of the disease, after her husband Andy passed away just a matter of days after he was diagnosed in 2018. Since his passing and her first PanCAN PurpleStride, her team Andy's Avengers, has been one of the top fundraising teams in Parsippany, NJ.





In addition to the new members joining PanCAN's Board of Directors, the organization acknowledges the leadership of Michael A.G. Korengold as his term ends and he steps down as Chair of the Board. Korengold served as a Board member for the past 10 years.

"We are very grateful to Michael for his dedication to PanCAN's mission," said Fleshman. "We are excited to have our newly elected members joining us as we continue our critical work in helping lead PanCAN to its 2030 goals of increasing the five-year survival rate to 20%, raising awareness to 30% and raising $80M annually."

The FY2025 PanCAN Board of Directors:

Officers:

Karen Young, Chair

Linda E. Amuso, Vice Chair

Directors:

Jay T. Backstrom, MD, MPH

Sharon Bittman

Preston Brice

Peter Cashion

Dennis Cronin

Rich Hume

Barbara J. Kenner, PhD

Lisa Kulok

Eric Park, CPA

Craig A. Rogerson

Mace Rothenberg, MD

Nicole Rubin

Nancy Stagliano, PhD

Karyn A. Temple

Rod Williams, MBA

For more information about the PanCAN Board of Directors and to read member bios, visit pancan.org.

To learn more about PanCAN and its mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. For 18 years in a row, PanCAN has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator – the highest rating an organization can receive. This rating designates PanCAN as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating strong financial health, ongoing accountability and transparency.

Media Contact:

Charaighn Sesock, PanCAN

[email protected]

559-972-4877

SOURCE Pancreatic Cancer Action Network