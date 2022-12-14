The Pankey Institute Announces the 2022 Recipients of its Lifelong Impact Awards

The Pankey Institute announced the recipients of its 2022 Living Legacy and Excellence in Education awards at their annual Symposium meeting.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Living Legacy Award and the Excellence in Education Award recognize members of the dental community who have made a significant lifelong impact," explained Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director.

The Living Legacy Award is given each year to a member of the Pankey community who has shown exemplary support of the Pankey Philosophy while carrying out the mission and vision of the Pankey Foundation.

Dr. Yvonne Hanley receiving the Pankey 2022 Living Legacy Award Dr. Herb Blumenthal holding his 2022 Pankey Excellence in Education Award

The 2022 Living Legacy Award was presented to Yvonne S. Hanley, DDS of Fergus Falls, MN. Dr. Hanley was one of the first female members of the Pankey faculty, and served as faculty for over 35 years before retiring from dentistry in 2019. Dr. Hanley has been a consistent donor to the Foundation and spearheaded the creation of the Dr. Bill Lockard Fund supporting faculty development.

The Excellence in Education Award is given each year to a member of the Pankey faculty who has changed the face of dentistry through their dedication to education and advancing the dental profession's body of knowledge.

The 2022 Excellence in Education Award was presented to Herbert E. Blumenthal, DDS. Recognized by many as one of the true masters in the realm of temporomandibular disease (TMD) and orofacial pain, Dr. Blumenthal has taught at Pankey for more than 40 years. He was the originator of the Institute's TMD course curriculum and formed a number of Pankey-affiliated study clubs across the country dedicated to TMD and facial pain education. He pioneered the introduction of physical therapy and other medical modalities to help dentists better serve facial pain patients.

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide. Their website is https://pankey.org .

Media Contact:

Ms. Cris Casanueva

(305) 428-5500

SOURCE The Pankey Institute