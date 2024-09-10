The Pankey Institute Appoints Dr. Gary DeWood as Director of Essentials

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pankey Institute is excited to welcome back Dr. Gary DeWood to their full-time faculty as Director of Essentials.

"Gary's vast knowledge of dentistry and skill as an educator are unparalleled. He is an incredible addition to our team and we are delighted to have him back. I know his impact will elevate the level of education we provide as well as the educational experiences we create," said Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Pankey Executive Director & Director of Education.

Dr. Gary DeWood

The Essentials four-course curriculum is the foundation of what is offered at Pankey. Dentists completing the Essentials learn how to confidently and competently examine, diagnose, treatment plan, treatment sequence and execute any restorative case regardless of complexity.

"In so many ways, I never really left The Pankey Institute. I certainly never anticipated a chance to be back as a part of the team, and I will spend whatever time I have left gratefully finding a way to thank everyone in the Pankey family who made it possible. I can't wait to welcome friends I've made over the past 15 years to the place where it all began," explained Dr. DeWood.

About Gary M. DeWood DDS, MS

Dr. DeWood earned his D.D.S. degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1980, completed the University of Florida Facial Pain Center Curriculum from 1992 through 1995, and earned a Master of Science degree at The University of Toledo College of Medicine in 2004. From 1981 to 2004 he maintained a full-time private practice in Pemberville, Ohio. He left private practice to serve as full-time faculty and Clinical Director of The Pankey Institute through 2008. In 2008 Dr. DeWood became a founding member of Spear Education, a dental continuing education company in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has also served in many roles in education over the years including Assistant Professor at The University of Toledo College of Medicine, Associate Professor at The University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and as Adjunct Clinical Professor at Arizona School of Oral and Dental Health. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Arizona Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics, American Equilibration Society, American Academy of Orofacial Pain and other dental organizations. Dr. DeWood continues to teach dentists in numerous workshops at The Pankey Institute and lectures extensively to Study Clubs, professional organizations and at dental meetings across the country and around the world.

Dr. DeWood maintains a private practice at Desert Sun Smiles in Glendale, Arizona. Their website is: https://desertsunsmiles.com.

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective, and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://pankey.org .

Media Contact:

Ms. Cris Casanueva

[email protected]

(305) 428-5500

SOURCE The Pankey Institute