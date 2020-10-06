The Pankey Institute Symposium To Be Held On Oct. 23rd & 24th, 2020

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conservative Comprehensive Dentistry" is the theme of the 2020 Pankey Symposium, being held virtually on Oct. 23rd & 24th. Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director & Director of Education explains the idea behind this year's theme: "Pankey dentists embrace the concept of partnering with patients to help them ensure a lifetime of esthetics, function, comfort, and health. This year's theme is about accomplishing these outcomes using the best of today's conservative, preventative, and restorative techniques."

This year's presentations include:

Dr. Abdi Sameni - Minimally Invasive Adhesive & Esthetic Dentistry

Dr. Daniel Balaze - How Every Dentist Can Ethically Market Their Practice...Even If You Suck At Social Media

Dr. David Bloom - Staying Healthy & Fit; Why This Is So Important To The Pankey Philosophy

Dr. Michael McDevitt - Start With "Why?"

Dr. Robert Marus - Restoring Abfractions Predictably With High Strength Injectable Composite

Dr. Michelle Lee - Details Matter: Precision Based Dentistry Through A New Lens

Dr. Lee Ann Brady - Individual Power

Unique to this Symposium, sponsors will give a short and practical educational presentation on a relevant new product, material or technique. The meeting is being sponsored by Planmeca, Ivoclar Vivadent, Brasseler USA, Kulzer, GC America, Panadent, Carestream Dental, Kettenbach Dental, and Whip Mix.

The Saturday program will adjourn to a Virtual Cocktail Party; attendees will receive a complete cocktail kit from Cocktail Courier and a professional mixologist will guide participants in a fun session of crafting their own drinks.

The meeting concludes with an online concert by the "Smooth Crossover Band" led by Dr. David Swan.

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced technical skills, practice management and nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide.

