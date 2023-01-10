The Pankey Institute to Hold Their Flagship "Essentials 1" Course at the 2023 Thomas P. Hinman Dental Meeting

Pankey's Essentials Series is known for helping dentists transform their experience of practicing dentistry, increasing predictability, fulfillment and even profitability

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hinman is excited to offer Pankey's Essentials 1 Course during our March 2023 meeting. This is an excellent opportunity to 'Explore Your Future' in dentistry," said Dr. Roy McDonald, General Chairman, Hinman Dental Meeting 2023.

The E1 course will be held in-person at the Hinman Dental Meeting, March 16-18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia with a virtual session scheduled later. The course is being led by Pankey faculty Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Dr. Kelley Brummett, Dr. Mike Crete and Dr. Michael Melkers.

"Expand Your Horizons - Explore Your Future" is the theme of the 2023 Hinman Dental Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia

"Our Essentials Series gives dentists the tools, training and coaching to help them practice dentistry the way they want, doing more of the procedures they enjoy most, for patients who value and appreciate the exceptional care they receive," explained Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Director of Education & Executive Director of Pankey.

The Essentials 1 course is the starting point for the series, which is grounded in an exam, diagnosis and treatment planning system based on five key focal points: Aesthetics, Occlusion, Restorative, Biology and the Patient. The course follows a system of risk assessment, patient ownership and risk management designed to create outcomes that are predictable and technically excellent. Dentists leave the course ready to incorporate these systems and processes into their practice the very next day.

There are a limited number of seats available. More information and registration are available at: https://www.pankey.org/event/e1-hinman2023/

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide. Their website is https://pankey.org.

About The Hinman Dental Meeting

The Hinman Dental Meeting is designed with a commitment to quality and professionalism and a high regard for the value of continuing education. The meeting is sponsored by the Hinman Dental Society, a non-profit organization, and excess revenue is invested and gifted in the form of individual scholarships to dental, hygiene and assisting students and in contributions to institutions that foster dental education. The Society has provided more than $10 million in total giving to date. For additional information about the Thomas P. Hinman Dental Meeting, visit https://hinman.org or call (404) 231-1663.

Media Contact:

Ms. Cris Casanueva

The Pankey Institute

(305) 428-5500

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pankey Institute