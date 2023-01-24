The Pankey Institute Unveils an Enhanced Brand Identity Focused on its Core Values

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pankey Institute unveiled an enhanced brand identity, reflecting its focus on providing exceptional learning experiences for the future of dentistry. At the heart of this branding enhancement remain the four core values that have identified Pankey's relationship-based approach to dental education over the last 5 decades.

Portraying the unique dental education that inspires dental professionals to create superb technical, philosophical, behavioral, and financial habits, the Pankey logo has been simplified and modernized for visual communication.

The new logo is a natural evolution towards a playful and optimistic approach with a multitude of fresh colors representing the diversity of the personally and professionally satisfying experience of their educational programs. The existing logo that has followed Pankey's journey over the last five decades will be re-positioned as the basis for the visual identity of The Pankey Foundation.

Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director and Director of Education said:

"I'm thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity. Pankey continues to grow and evolve, and our new logo reflects who we are and symbolizes our future. The new logo captures our mission to deliver a modern approach to advanced dental education and is a symbol of excellence that signifies movement, fluidity, and the vibrancy of our community."

This branding enhancement will be followed by a major initiative for a user-centric redesign of their website later this year, tailored to meet the growing needs of their dental community in the digital space.

Visit https://pankey.org for more information.

About Pankey

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective, and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Cris Casanueva

[email protected]

(305) 428-5500

SOURCE The Pankey Institute