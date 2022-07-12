The Pankey Institute's Symposium to Be Held September 15-17, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona

The Pankey Institute's theme this year is "Tier IV Aesthetics", which encompasses creating the highest quality aesthetic dentistry.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tier IV Aesthetics" is the theme of the 2022 Pankey Symposium, being held in Scottsdale, Arizona from September 15-17, 2022 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director & Director of Education explains the meaning of the theme: "This year's theme represents a focus on foundational and advanced Aesthetic dentistry, with the Tier IV concept evoking a high-touch patient relationship and an exceptional patient experience. I am particularly excited about our incredible line-up of educators, representing the pinnacle of dental education in the Aesthetics space."

This year's presentations include:

Sam Alawie, MDT - Implant Prosthodontics in the Digital World

Chad Duplantis, DDS - Bonding & Cementation: A Current Materials Review

Laura Harkin, DMD - Aesthetic Gold Restorations

Susan Hollar, DDS, FAACD - Minimally Invasive Restorative Dentistry

Richard Hunt, DDS - Difficult vs. Brave Conversations with Dental Patients

Christopher Mazzola, DDS - Occlusion Revolution

Mehrdad Razaghy DDS - Soft Tissue Design in Restorative Dentistry

J. Michael Rogers, DDS - The Elixir of Engagement

Taiseer Sulaiman, BDS, PhD - Lithium Disilicate & Zirconia Restorations

The meeting is being sponsored by Brown & Brown Insurance, Brasseler USA, ColumbiaBank, DMG America, GC America, Ivoclar, Kettenbach Dental, Kulzer, Planmeca, and Whip Mix.

On Friday, September 16th the day starts with a 5K Fun Run/Walk, supporting scholarships for dental students and residents to attend the organization's flagship "Essentials 1" program. The Pankey Legacy luncheon and Dental Heros Luncheon celebrates individuals who stand out in their commitment to the organization's shared vision. The meeting closes with a cocktail reception and Gala Dinner, followed by live entertainment and dancing.

To learn more about the Pankey Symposium, visit https://symposium.pankey.org

Watch the Official Symposium teaser video: https://youtu.be/CcKvl7wmUfw

About The Pankey Institute

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide. Their website is https://pankey.org .

