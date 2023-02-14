The Panther Group Acquires Enterforce, Inc.

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterforce, Inc. has been acquired by The Panther Group, a Maynard, MA-based Certified Minority-Owned Business (MBE). The acquisition brings Enterforce's managed services provider (MSP) enterprise into a business unit of The Panther Group. Enterforce brings 22 years of servicing clients along with 30 years from The Panther Group, for a combined total of 52 years of expertise in the workforce solutions industry. Both companies have made impressive gains in the marketplace in recent years by focusing on their customers and delivering a complete suite of solutions to the talent acquisition/human capital markets. Customers will benefit further from the unified team working with an expansive portfolio of solutions and offerings for workforce and talent acquisition needs.

"We are excited to be an integral component of The Panther Group. Enterforce's philosophy has always been to focus on our customers and our team, with a passionate desire to take care of both. Our customers will benefit from the vertical integration and seamless depth of expertise of our combined teams to support customers nationwide and globally. Our team members will be able to grow and prosper as The Panther Group grows within the talent acquisition market," says Marie O'Brien, Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Enterforce and who started the business 22 years ago. "It is a natural synergy, and we are excited that the collaboration of the combined teams, and the breadth and depth of their knowledgebase, will be unsurpassed in the industry! This acquisition shows our commitment to continue to invest in bringing better solutions to our customers in the talent acquisition markets."

"This acquisition is viewed as a joining of two extraordinary companies very similar in experience and culture, with practice strengths that are highly complementary and that will enable us to provide a new and broader set of services to our clients.", states Sean Cogdell, Chief Executive Officer of the Panther Group. "The synergies and increase in scale will enable The Panther Group and Enterforce to continue delivering exceptional talent, exceptional service, and world-class human capital solutions to a broader market-base. The sales growth opportunities, and operational efficiencies to both organizations with its forward-focused business strategy is exponential." Cogdell added.

For more information about The Panther Group and Enterforce services and offerings, visit:

www.ThePantherGroup.com

www.Enterforce.com

Contact Information:

Charlotte Bonilla

President

Phone: 262-746-1030

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Panther Group; Enterforce