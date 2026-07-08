The Pantry Mama Launches Debut Cookbook "Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule" for Home Bakers Everywhere

Kate Freebairn, the sourdough educator millions trust online as The Pantry Mama, shares years of hard-won bread wisdom in this inspiring, real-life guide to baking better loaves on your own terms

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Freebairn, the self-taught baker behind the global sourdough education brand The Pantry Mama, is on a mission to prove that anyone can bake exceptional sourdough regardless of experience level, time constraints or access to specialized equipment. Her debut cookbook, Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule will be available for pre-order beginning Tuesday, August 4 and goes on sale on Friday, September 18 for $39.95 on the The Pantry Mama website.

The Pantry Mama introduces her new book, Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule. Speed Speed

Built on more than 25 years of hands-on baking experience and over a decade of teaching home bakers around the world how to make sourdough starter and recipes, Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule is Freebairn's answer on how the average person can fit sourdough bread baking into their busy lives.

Unlike traditional sourdough cookbooks that often assume flexible schedules and uninterrupted baking days, Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule teaches readers how to make sourdough work around career, school, family commitments, errands and everyday life. The idea behind the book is that sourdough doesn't have to be rigid or demanding. It can flex and shift with your schedule, whether you have all day or just a few scattered moments in the kitchen. Through approachable recipes and practical instruction, the cookbook helps home bakers understand the principles behind sourdough, build baking routines that fit their lifestyles, use refrigeration strategically to control fermentation, and confidently adapt timelines to suit their schedules.

"This is the book my audience has been asking for and for the first time, I feel like I can finally answer them," said Kate Freebairn, founder of The Pantry Mama. "I'm a busy person, and I make sourdough every single day. So when people tell me they could never do it because life is too hectic, I take that personally. The truth is, you can have a full life and beautiful bread on the table. You can have your bread, and your butter too. Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule is my answer to every baker who thought they didn't have the time because honestly, that couldn't be further from the truth."

What's Inside

60 core recipes, including 20 active sourdough starter recipes and 40 sourdough discard recipes.

118 recipe variations that help readers adapt recipes with different flavors, forms and techniques.

Everyday favorites, including Sourdough Sandwich Rolls, Sourdough Bagels, Sourdough Pizza Dough, Sourdough Baguettes and more.

Step-by-step guidance on starter management, bulk fermentation, baker's percentages, dough handling, shaping and troubleshooting.

Practical advice on ingredients, equipment and baking multiple loaves.

A comprehensive sourdough glossary and reference section.

The cookbook was developed directly from years of audience feedback, troubleshooting conversations and real-world baking questions gathered through The Pantry Mama's global community. Each recipe is carefully developed to be reliable, delicious and doable, even when life is chaotic. Today, The Pantry Mama reaches more than 20 million annual page views and hundreds of thousands of home bakers through its website, email newsletters and social media channels.

"Knead to Know" Fast Facts

During the writing of the cookbook, Kate Freebairn baked sourdough recipes using more than:

470,000 grams of flour

655 sticks of butter

27 dozen eggs

50,500 grams of sourdough starter

Ensuring every recipe was thoroughly developed and tested before publication.

Easy Sourdough on Any Schedule will be available for pre-order beginning Tuesday, August 4 . and goes on sale on Friday, September 18 for $39.95 on the The Pantry Mama website. For more information, please visit pantrymama.com.

About The Pantry Mama

Kate Freebairn is The Pantry Mama, a self-taught baker who founded a global sourdough education and recipe brand from her home kitchen in rural Western Australia. With more than 25 years of hands-on baking experience, she takes a practical, real-world approach to home baking, focused on flexibility, simplicity and repeatable success for busy households. The Pantry Mama has an established global audience across social media, email and web platforms, reaching hundreds of thousands of home bakers worldwide. She specializes in making sourdough accessible through straightforward, reliable methods designed to fit modern schedules, regardless of experience level, time constraints or access to specialized equipment. Kate is committed to helping people bake sourdough successfully at home by removing unnecessary complexity and building confidence through simple, adaptable techniques. For more information, follow The Pantry Mama on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest, or visit pantrymama.com.

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SOURCE The Pantry Mama