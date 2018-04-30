



NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising use of paper dyes in the packaging & board, writing & printing papers, and coated papers, and high growth of the paper industry in emerging countries are driving the paper dyes market.



The paper dyes market is expected to grow from USD 920.4 million in 2017 to USD 1,099.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.62% between 2017 and 2022. Dyes are transparent, unlike pigments due to which, they have an additive effect on colors, mainly depending on the substrate color. The paper application involves the addition of dyes to paper in the pulper during stock preparation. Dyes are mainly used in printing & writing, coated paper, tissue & toweling, package & board, copier papers, envelope grades, decorative laminated paper, and newsprint applications. The increasing demand for paper dyes for applications such as coated paper, writing & printing paper, decorative papers, and packaging boards is driving the paper dyes market. The global paper dyes market is witnessing a shift in consumption and production capacity from developed markets to emerging markets due to factors such as economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, and easy availability of raw materials. Several environmental hazards are associated with the manufacturing and use of paper dyes, such as water pollution. Thus, stringent government regulations on the manufacturing of dyes, especially in Europe and North America, is restricting the growth of the paper dyes market globally.



The packaging & board application segment of the paper dyes market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the packaging & board segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.Paper dyes play a vital role in the paper manufacturing process for imparting colors in papers.



Paper dyes are used in packaging applications, including sacks, egg boxes, carton board, fiberboard, and kraftliners. The demand for paper dyes for the packaging & board application is gaining momentum due to the rising need for paper & boards from e-commerce industries, which require quality packaging paper and board packaging solutions.



Rising demand for paper dyes in the Asia Pacific is driving the paper dyes market.

The paper dyes market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials, growing industry alliances, and less stringent regulations for the manufacturing of paper dyes.The Asia Pacific is a strategic location for paper dyes manufacturers, as global economic slowdown has encouraged several established manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities in the region and, thus, increase their sales.



The growth of the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by China, India, and Japan. Key manufacturers of paper dyes are focusing on expanding their base in the Asia Pacific region to increase their market shares and enhance profit margins.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 54%, Directors - 31%, and Others - 15%

• By Region: North America - 23%, Europe - 31%, Asia Pacific - 38%, and RoW– 8%



The report provides company profiles and details of competitive strategies adopted by key market players, such as BASF (Germany), Archroma (Switzerland), DyStar (Singapore), Atul Ltd. (India), KEMIRA OYJ (Finland), Synthesia (Czech Republic), Axyntis Group (France), Vipul Organics (India), Standard Colors (US), Keystone Aniline (US), Cromatos (Italy), Thermax (India), and Organic Dyes and Pigments (US).



Research Coverage

The paper dyes market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.The report covers the paper dyes market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2022.



It also provides company profiles and details of competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the paper dyes market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the paper dyes market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



3. The report helps stakeholders understand their competitors and gain additional insights into the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product launches, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.



