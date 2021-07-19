The Parent Company Extends Cannabis Accessibility with Launch of First-of-its-Kind, Cannabis Mobile Shopping App through Apple App Store

Following Apple's recent announcement allowing for in-app cannabis purchases, the Caliva app was among the first to be fully integrated with shopping capabilities, allowing customers to browse products, complete their purchase, schedule a delivery and track their order to see when it is out for delivery or ready for pickup. Throughout the shopping process, expert wellness consultants staff the online chat for questions. In addition to this new, convenient way to purchase safe, legal cannabis products, the app includes a variety of rewards opportunities. It serves as a hub for the Company's Caliva CLUB loyalty program, allowing customers to earn cash reward points through in-app purchases and referrals, in store and online.

"This is a major milestone for both the legal cannabis industry and consumers alike," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "We are thrilled to provide California consumers with yet another familiar, convenient and safe way to access our wide assortment of high-quality cannabis products. While our customers love the ease of ordering cannabis through their Caliva app, they also love that we have real experts at the ready to answer their questions through online chat or through scheduling an online consultation. We will continue to focus on having the best customer experience in the industry."

In celebration of the launch of the Caliva app for iOS, the Company is offering customers 30% off their first in-app purchase. Additional deals and promotions will continue to be announced, providing the opportunity for consumers to explore the Company's entire product range. Users can download the shoppable app in the iOS store now.

In accordance with California state and local laws, all sales must be made by consumers aged 21 or older. Note that IDs are verified at several stages throughout the purchase and delivery process. For more information or to download Caliva's new mobile app, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/caliva-weed-delivery/id1565206998 .

MEDIA CONTACTS

For further information on Caliva, please contact: [email protected]

For further information on The Parent Company, please contact: [email protected]

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door at Caliva.com . Caliva's plant-based solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit Caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMFF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the successful launch of the Company's shoppable iOS cannabis delivery application. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TPCO Holding Corp.

Related Links

https://www.theparent.co/

