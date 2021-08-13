The Parent Company Extends Retail Footprint into the Central Valley with DELI by Caliva

The opening of the new DELI by Caliva location marks the Company's retail entrance into the Hanford community, which was previously supplied by the brand's in-house delivery service via Caliva.com or through Caliva's App. DELI's expert wellness consultants are available to assist customers at every stage of their cannabis journey and advise which products are best suited to each individual's needs. In addition to convenient contactless payment options, customers can also order ahead online through Caliva.com for in-store or curbside pickup. The retail location will cater to the Central Valley by offering the communities of Hanford and Fresno weekly special menus and daily demos and deals from top brands. The store is open 9:00 am - 9:00 pm Sunday through Thursday and 9:00 am - 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information download the Caliva app from the App Store or go to Caliva.com .

DELI by Caliva stores are modeled after old school delicatessens, with every detail from ticketed numbers to the iconic deli countertop to bar stools all in place. DELI caters to those looking for quality cannabis at neighborhood-friendly prices. In addition to offering DELI by Caliva products, one of the Company's house of brands, the retail store will also carry other The Parent Company product lines such as Caliva, Fun Uncle and MONOGRAM, Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter's cannabis line, as well as other top-selling third party brands. For a limited time only, the brand is offering new customers 30% off their first in-store or online pickup order.

"Caliva is proud to be a part of the Central Valley community and is excited to be providing greater access to The Parent Company's high quality, trusted cannabis products with the opening of this retail location," shared Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "Just like delicatessens, DELI stores are named for representing trusted neighborhood staples and high quality, personalized customer service. With this latest foray into Hanford, we will continue to represent the standard for safe, reliable, high-quality cannabis products, as well as a helpful and educational resource for those just beginning or looking to start a new branch of their cannabis journey."

In honor of the new Central Valley retail location, DELI by Caliva will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark their grand opening today, August 13 at 11:00 am PDT. Executive Director and CEO of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, Amory Marple, and The Parent Company's Head of Retail, Stacie Green, will both be in attendance. To celebrate the special day, customers can enjoy grand opening discounts from brands like Wyld, Lowell, Flavor, Stiiizy, Heavy Hitters, Kanha, Big Pete's Treats and more all weekend long. Further, every customer will receive a DELI Punchcard that is good for various deals on their next visit to the store. The day will also be filled with additional events and promotions.

For further information on Caliva, please contact: [email protected]

For further information on The Parent Company, please contact: [email protected]

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door at Caliva.com . Caliva's plant-based solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit Caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, guides The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with ROC NATION, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice. For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning promotional activities of The Parent Company and operations of DELI by Caliva in Hanford. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TPCO Holding Corp.

Related Links

https://www.theparent.co/

