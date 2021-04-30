The Parent Company Partners with Omura to Launch New Caliva Flowersticks

As one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California, The Parent Company leverages its efficiencies and resources to create cannabis products that reliably deliver quality and value for consumers across its portfolio. By partnering with Omura, The Parent Company is able to offer three of its top-selling Caliva cultivated strains, Alien OG (one of California's top selling flower strains 1 ) , Sour Diesel Lemon Kush (SDLK) , and Watermelon Sorbet in a new form, ensuring an excellent experience across any consumer's preferred consumption method. Omura Flowersticks are pre-filled, perfectly dosed and biodegradable, containing only pure flower with no trim or chemical additives. Caliva Flowersticks are optimized for use with Omura's Series X vaporizers, which utilize a proprietary "heat-not-burn" technology that preserves the cannabinoids and terpenes that are lost during smoking. This allows users to not only taste the fresh terpenes, but experience the sought-after "entourage effect" of whole plant consumption—a more balanced buzz that happens when the full plant compounds work synergistically.

"We're very excited to be able to partner with Omura to provide several of our best-selling Caliva strains for utilizing Omura's state-of-the-art flowerstick technology," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "Caliva Flowersticks allows us to bring another plant based consumption method directly to our customers via Caliva.com, further supporting The Parent Company's mission to provide seamless access to the best quality products no matter where a customer may be within their individual cannabis journey."

Since its creation in 2018, Omura has developed its technology platform with the aim of making whole flower consumption more accessible to all consumers. Omura works with only the most prominent and quality cultivators to ensure the best experience possible.

"We're proud to partner with The Parent Company to leverage our heat-not-burn technology to showcase Caliva's exceptional cultivation," shares Omura Co-CEO Michael Simpson. "With Caliva Flowersticks, consumers are able to enjoy each strain's full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, and because each premium flowerstick is filled with 100% whole flower, the experience comes with the added convenience of no grinding, packing or rolling required."

Caliva Flowersticks and Omura Series X vaporizers are available now for purchase at Caliva retail stores, delivery through Caliva.com, as well as fine cannabis retailers throughout California via wholesale distribution. For more information, visit www.caliva.com .

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door. Caliva's plant-based solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

ABOUT OMURA

Omura offers a next-generation cannabis system designed to make whole flower consumption simple, stylish, and easy. Founders include major luxury and fashion executives and tobacco industry alums who came together with one goal: To create a future-facing cannabis experience that is inclusive and considered. With a primary focus on cannabis aesthetics, Omura was a recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award. Omura products are available for purchase online and locally at dispensaries and trade shows within California and Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.omura.com .

For further information on Caliva, please contact: [email protected]

For further information on The Parent Company, please contact: [email protected]

For further information on Omura, please contact: [email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the launch of Caliva Flowersticks. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



1 California's Best Selling Cannabis Flower. (2021, April 27). Headset. https://www.headset.io/the-best-selling-cannabis-products/california-flower

SOURCE Caliva