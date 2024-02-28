The Paris 2024 Connected Marathon pour Tous is Available on the Kinomap App

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the distribution of the race bibs for the Marathon pour Tous draws to a close, Paris 2024 is launching the connected Marathon pour Tous on Kinomap! On August 10 & 11, 2024, runners, cyclists and rowers from all over the world will be able to take part in the connected Marathon pour Tous from home or from the gym thanks to the Kinomap app.

Users will discover the real stage on treadmills, home trainers, exercise bikes, elliptical bikes, rowing machines and hand pedals. This unique event is an opportunity for enthusiasts to take part in a brand-new experience during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The participation in the connected Marathon pour Tous is counted from a minimum of 30 minutes of activity. This event is aimed at all levels: beginners, intermediate or experienced. The connected race will end with a ranking by country based on the number of participants.

Fans of the Olympic Games can now register for the event free of charge and prepare by joining the connected sports challenges already available on Kinomap.

The connected Marathon pour Tous available on the Kinomap application throughout the world (excluding China and Russia), has been developed under license from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Download the Kinomap application or follow its social networks on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or X to register for this connected race.

About Kinomap

Kinomap is an interactive training app for indoor cycling, running and rowing. It is the world's largest geolocated video sharing platform, with thousands of videos from the best tracks around the world. The app pairs to your cardio equipment and responds to the inclines and resistance seen in the video on your screen. Kinomap's mission is to connect people with the most scenic and popular routes around the world and give our community a truly innovative exercise experience. This isn't 'at-home training', this is the real thing! The Kinomap platform is available in 15 languages, has 370,000 miles of geolocated routes and more than 40,000 training videos in over 195 countries worldwide. More information about Kinomap: http://www.kinomap.com

About the IOC licensing programme

In addition to the licensing programmes that operate for each edition of the Olympic Games, which are managed by the local Organising Committees, as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020 initiatives the IOC has also developed a global licensing program to strengthen and promote the Olympic brand, not only during the Olympic Games, but between the Games as well. Olympic licensing consists of three core programs aimed at specific target groups: the Olympic Heritage Collection, the Olympic Collection and the Olympic Games Collection.

Learn more about the IOC Global Licensing Programme here: https://olympics.com/ioc/licensing

