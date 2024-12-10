The Park in the Heart of the Metropolis Bringing Rhythm to the District and People

Ginza Sony Park

Grand Opening on Sunday, January 26, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginza Sony Park is the park in the heart of the metropolis that brings rhythm to the district and people with plentiful leisure to enjoy their own way, and an ever-changing lineup of activities. As the final stage in the reconstruction project for the Sony Building in Tokyo's Ginza district, the Ginza Sony Park Project will reopen Ginza Sony Park on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Since construction on Ginza Sony Park was completed in August 2024, a special program has been held in which some floors have been opened during the construction period to experience the spaces particularly as they are during construction. Last month's exhibit "Art in the Park (Under Construction)" in November had an exhibit featuring artwork that utilized the wide open above-ground atrium space which registered more than 10,000 visitors, including not only visitors to the district and tourists passing through the intersection, but also people who work in Ginza. This program that visitors can enjoy their own way is truly befitting of a "Park in the heart of the metropolis". We will continue offering even more activities and bringing rhythm to the district and people of Ginza after the upcoming grand opening on January 26 next year.

The first program starting concurrently with the grand opening will be "Sony Park Exhibition 2025", a creative interactive program produced together with six artists mainly from the Sony Music Group and the Sony Group's six segments of business as the theme. Sony Park Exhibition was held in Ginza in 2021 and Kyoto in 2022 to an overwhelmingly positive response, making it one of Ginza Sony Park's top-rated activities. Enjoy a new Sony Park Exhibition featuring newly added artists and redesigned interactive programs along with the existing playful, adventurous event themes such as "Gaming gives us tales of growth," "Music comes after a long journey," and "Cinema grants knowledge."

Also opening soon will be a casual dining spot that offers new ways to approach and enjoy food as "food activities" created by Ginza Sony Park based on "YOSHOKU (a unique Japanese culinary culture that adapts Western cuisine to suit the Japanese palate)".

Information about Ginza Sony Park is being constantly updated on the official Sony Park website which reopened today. Look out for additional information coming soon.

"Ginza Sony Park" Overview

Its height has purposely been set as low as half that of standard buildings in Ginza in order to create a sense of openness and a new kind of landscape in this high-concentration urban area. The unique architectural elements that were held so dear for the Sony Building: the design concept of providing a public space, its "junction" architecture, and its vertical-promenade style, have also been carried on by Ginza Sony Park.

Periodically changing activities are held on each floor, without establishing any permanent storefronts for tenants or others. B3F will be a casual dining floor for food-related activities, while the "leisure" spaces around the park such as the above-ground atrium will be places where people can freely stroll around or take a rest.

Name: Ginza Sony Park

Location: 5-3-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Floor Structure: Five above-ground floors; four basement floors

(Fourth basement floor includes machine rooms and so on.)

Site Area: 707.42 ㎡

Total Floor Area: 4,357.49 ㎡ *

Height: 33.9m *

Design: Ginza Sony Park Project

Completion Date: August 15, 2024

Web: https://www.sonypark. com/e/

* Changed from the release dated August 21

"Sony Park Exhibition 2025" Overview

The six business segments where the Sony Group currently operates—video games, music, movies, entertainment technologies, semiconductors, and finance—have been converted into a playful, adventurous event theme. Offering a series of programs that can only be experienced at Ginza Sony Park, joined by six artists mainly from the Sony Music Group.

Title: Sony Park Exhibition 2025

Theme: "Gaming gives us tales of growth."

"Music comes after a long journey."

"Cinema grants knowledge."

"Entertainment technologies break the mold."

"Finance details life."

"Semiconductors create new realities."

Date: Starting Sunday, January 26, 2025

Location: Ginza Sony Park

Hashtag: #SonyParkExhibit

* Program details such as duration and times, participating artists, and method of admission will be released at a later date.

About "Ginza Sony Park Project"

The Ginza Sony Park Project is a project to reconstruct the Sony Building, which was built on the concept of providing a public space, and has had an over 50-year history as part of the city of Ginza.

The Sony Building was created in 1966 by Akio Morita, one of the founders of Sony.

It was a 33-square meter public space that epitomized the concept of providing a public space, which Morita called the "Garden of Ginza." In an effort to carry on our founder's vision for the next 50 years, we implemented a project that would turn this space into a place that creates new rhythm in the Ginza district, which visitors can easily enter and enjoy in various ways, by expanding the "Garden of Ginza" into a "Park of Ginza."

Reconstruction of the building was also based on a new unprecedented two-phase process that was designed to be unique and distinctly Sony. The first phase was a one-of-a-kind experiment in which the site would be turned into a park in the process of being demolished (August 2018 to September 2021), instead of the new building being constructed immediately. The results were that the park received 8.54 million visitors in its approximately three-year existence, which partially included the COVID-19 pandemic.

After this was the second phase, in which demolition and the construction of the new building were resumed. Construction for Ginza Sony Park—the project's final form—was completed in August 2024, and its grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, 2025.

