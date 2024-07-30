'The Park Overture' at 4568 Broadway: Park-front, Boutique Luxury Rentals in Washington Heights Open for Leasing

Stunning new landmark by developers LargaVista Companies & Baron Property Group brings 92 units of verdant, light-filled elegance across from Fort Tryon Park/The Cloisters

1 & 2 bedrooms available; MNS exclusive brokers

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LargaVista Companies and Baron Property Group announce their joint residential venture located at 4568 Broadway – newly branded as "The Park Overture" in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood – is now open for leasing. Offering quiet elegance, stunning views, and seamless access to the Subway and one of New York City's most gorgeous and secluded parks, the 85,000 square foot, seven-story building comprises 92 total rental units available in one and two bedrooms directly across Broadway from Fort Tryon Park and The Cloisters.

Only two blocks from the 1 and A trains, tenants at 4568 Broadway will reside at one of Washington Heights' premier properties, enjoying extraordinary luxury, incredible views, easy transit accessibility, convenient access to some of New York City's premier schools, medical facilities, cultural institutions, and rare Manhattan comfort at an achievable price.

Bereft of luxury housing opportunities for decades, individuals and families who aspire to elevated living in one of Manhattan's best-kept neighborhoods will discover these extremely desirable apartments at an astonishing value. Situated at the intersection of Broadway & Nagle Avenue, the building's unique orientation affords one-of-a-kind views down the iconic Broadway Avenue as well as previously unavailable vistas of Fort Tryon Park.

Marcello Porcelli, CEO of LargaVista, said: "The area surrounding The Park Overture is a magical slice of Upper Manhattan. With Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters literally across the street, 92 lucky tenants will have direct access to 67 acres of verdant gardens, pathways, and open space as their front porch."

Andrew Till, COO of Baron Property Management, said: "There are precious few opportunities in Manhattan to enjoy life on a park at a reasonable price. With this remarkable building, we believe we have overdelivered for an underserved market who believe in themselves and Washington Heights."

MNS are exclusive leasing agents for the building. Andrew Barrocas, CEO of MNS, said: "We are very pleased with the positive response to The Park Overture. As one of the first residential projects of its kind in Washington Heights, it's exciting to be at the forefront of the neighborhood's housing evolution. MNS is committed to exploring new markets across New York City, and Washington Heights is a key area where we look forward to expanding our presence."

Leasing Incentives include one month free on a 13-month lease and one month (net) OP.

The Park Overture Amenities:

Gorgeous, state-of-the-art tech friendly units in 1-BR and 2-BR

Incomparable, front door access to one of the city's great parks and cultural spaces

Washer/dryer in all units

Pet-friendly lifestyle with immediate access to an expansive dog park and on-site dog spa

Adjacent to worldclass cultural and medical institutions

Green living: bike storage, solar, energy efficient, clean all-electric infrastructure

Expansive courtyard space for work from home and outdoor grilling

Fully amenitized gym with large windows allowing generous light and air

LargaVista is a second-generation real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City. Translating from Spanish, larga vista means "long view" and characterizes the company's thoughtful approach to property acquisition and development while also paying tribute to its shareholders' Latin American roots. With a steadily expanding portfolio, LargaVista now owns and/or manages more than 60 properties in New York City, comprising over five million developable square feet. The company also maintains select investments in Florida, California, and Chicago.

Baron Property Group is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm. Leveraging over 30 years of real estate experience, Baron Property Group develops residential and commercial properties nationwide with an emphasis in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Baron Property Group focuses on developing best-in-class assets in both emerging and established locations. The firm also prides itself on its many relationships with both partners and lenders, all of whom are instrumental in the company's success. Led by Matthew Baron, the firm sources and invests in properties throughout the United States.

MNS is an innovative real estate brokerage specializing in the marketing, sale and rental of residential properties. To increase impact, we seamlessly integrate marketing, sales, and technology to produce the most efficient sales possible at the highest market-driven prices. Our services reflect our unique position as trendsetters, innovators, and shapers of the market. We focus on relationships rather than transactions, offering clients and customers an unsurpassed level of personalized service. For more information, please visit www.mns.com.

