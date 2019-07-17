The Parking Spot opens a new location at Hartford-Bradley International Airport

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today the acquisition of Roncari Valet Parking (Roncari) and Galaxy Self Park (Galaxy) serving Bradley International Airport (BDL). Roncari and Galaxy will be combined and rebranded as The Parking Spot, Green Courte's near-airport parking platform, by the end of 2019. With this new location, The Parking Spot portfolio expands to 39 facilities nationally at 23 airports.

The Parking Spot will continue to offer the high-quality customer service and valet and self-park options that Roncari and Galaxy are known for, while enhancing the customer experience through The Parking Spot's loyalty program, customer app, and proprietary revenue control technology.

"We are pleased to expand our presence at BDL and to continue the world-class customer service that this community has known and come to expect over the last twenty-five years," said Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at Green Courte Partners, LLC. "We continue to look for opportunities to expand The Parking Spot's presence in new and existing markets across the country."

Deborah Roncari, co-owner of Roncari and Galaxy, said, "We are pleased to have negotiated a successful transaction with Green Courte. Green Courte, The Parking Spot, and our team worked tirelessly to conclude this transaction based on the terms to which we had originally agreed."

For more information and to make parking reservations, visit The Parking Spot's website.

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including near-airport parking facilities, land-lease communities, and active adult/independent senior living properties. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC

