The Parking Spot's New Location Brings Ease and Convenience to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to Charlotte Douglas International Airport can now take advantage of affordable parking options and convenient services. The Parking Spot, the nation's largest owner and operator of near-airport parking facilities, opened a new, energy-efficient facility adjacent to the airport on April 11, 2018.

In addition to offering more than 1,700 covered and uncovered parking spaces, The Parking Spot provides shuttle services that make getting in and out of the airport fast and easy. Shuttle drivers pick up guests at their vehicles, assist them with their luggage, and drop them off at the terminal doors. Guests leaving the airport can expect a quick pick up from their terminals and chilled water upon exiting the parking lot. Guests can use The Parking Spot's mobile app to enter and exit the facility, make reservations, track their shuttles, and sign up for the Spot Club loyalty program to earn travel perks and rewards.

"The Parking Spot is excited to offer our world-class parking experience at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," said Kevin Shrier, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Parking Spot. "We're committed to making travel less stressful and more enjoyable for our guests, with convenient parking and shuttle services."

In keeping with the company's sustainability initiative, which includes a $1 million investment in LED lighting, the new facility offers electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and is equipped to accommodate hybrid vehicles as well. In addition, every canopy on site has a high solar reflectance index (SRI) coating, which reflects the sun's radiation, keeps cars cooler, and reduces the company's air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Located at 6210 Wilkinson Blvd., this location will add 30 jobs to the Charlotte area and is The Parking Spot's first facility in North Carolina. For more information, visit The Parking Spot's website.

*Offer terms: valid for the first 1,000 reservations made through www.theparkingspot.com or The Parking Spot's App. Dates of stay must be between the period of 4/11/18 and 8/31/18. An individual customer may have no more than three (3) reservations during such period.

