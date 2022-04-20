The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Expands Its Spanish Language Educational Campaign and Initiatives

Online Parent Education Now Available in Spanish

MILLBURN, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Providing the education and tools to help families safeguard their home and children from substance use is the goal of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey's (PDFNJ) expansion of its online parent education program to include a Spanish language version.

PDFNJ also updated its media toolkit to include Spanish language print, television and radio public health prevention, education and awareness messages about the risks of substance use.

"Reaching as many parents, teens and families with the lifesaving prevention messages is the goal of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey," said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ's Executive Director. "With more than 3,000 New Jerseyans lost to drug overdoses last year, it is key that we expand education to as many residents as possible, through our parent education program and through our public health campaigns."

PDFNJ's 15-Minute Child Break presentation is a online education informs, encourages and empowers parents, grandparents, educators, coaches, and other adult caregivers on how to communicate effectively with children about the misuse and abuse of alcohol and other drugs. The presentation addresses underage drinking, vaping/e-cigarettes, marijuana use, opioids and prescription medication, risk factors and protective factors, and specific strategies that can be used when talking with children.

Research conducted by the PDFNJ has shown that parents who talk to their kids for at least 15 minutes a day have children who are 67 percent likely to experiments with drugs and alcohol; and, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents talk to their children about this issue as early as age 9.

To request a Spanish language Child Break presentation link to share with your community, please click here, and to utilize any of the Spanish or English public service campaigns please visit PDFNJ's Media Toolkit, for immediate download or contact PDFNJ for customization to your organization's needs.

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history.

SOURCE Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey